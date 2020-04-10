Angelina Jolie Is Pleading For Protection Of Vulnerable Children In Isolation

Angelina Jolie has written an op-ed in “Time” magazine that pointed out the fact that kids may be “especially vulnerable” to the pandemic’s “secondary” effects. The activist noted that children are more resistant to their physical symptoms, but are more vulnerable to the other problems caused by isolation.

“Isolating a victim from family and friends is a well-known tactic of control by abusers, meaning that the social distancing that is necessary to stop COVID-19 is one that will inadvertently fuel a direct rise in trauma and suffering for vulnerable children”, the Hollywood icon wrote, and added: “Stress at home increases the risk of domestic violence”.

Angelina added that many children rely on their school for meals each day, but also for “a lifeline of opportunity as well as a shield, offering protection…From violence, exploitation and other difficult circumstances, including sexual exploitation, forced marriage and child labor and domestic violence”.

The actress and UN ambassador pointed out that children who are at risk or exposed to violence and abuse have lost their support networks in the form of teachers, cousins and school coordinators.

She encouraged people to call family and friends, especially if someone is deemed vulnerable.