Angela Simmons Spreads Some Body Positivity In A Bikini

The media mogul and reality star Angela Simmons have often caught flack for popping up on social media, sharing photos of herself that some consider too risqué for a pastor’s daughter. The 32-year old businesswoman and single mother isn’t worried about the critics and continues to preach healthy living and body positivity.

Angela Simmons shared two selfies in a bikini and touched on a few insecurities that she has with her body but wrote that overall, she loves her whole self. “She’s not perfect, her weight fluctuates, she has her days when she’s not sure … she doesn’t have a 6 pack… Throughout this all she’s learned to love herself unconditionally” Angela captioned her photo.

Angela added, “She is me. And I am her … My strength is rooted deeper than the surface. I want to encourage you to love your body. Wherever you stand with it. It’s not easy. But it’s worth it. You are worth it. You don’t have to be what anyone( society) tells you to be. You can be YOU freely. There’s nothing more beautiful than a confident woman !” She ended her message with: “Built not bought”.