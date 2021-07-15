Andrew Flair Net Worth 2021

Introduction

Only Fishing admirers know how competitive, crazy, and massive the popularity of Andrew` Flair is. For a fisherman with a YouTube channel, most people will wonder why someone like him would blow up, but the true extent of his expertise is easy to see.

His YouTube community includes people from around the globe attracting serious engagement and interest. Are you curious to know about Andrew’s life, family, career, and net worth? Keep reading till the end.

Who Is Andrew Flair

He is the man behind the FLAIR, one of the successful YouTube channels, which has a whole host of videos with Andrew fishing for bass. Most of the content features various adventures related to netting fishes but he also does vlog-like content within unrelated genres. However, the primary purpose of the channel is to show the viewers the techniques and tricks to catch the maximum amount of bass.

Andrew looks like the typical caucasian American man with a height of 6”1’ inch and weighs around 80 kilograms. The look is completed with brown hair and stubble with brown eyes.

After posting around 1,400 videos, the subscriber count for FLAIR stands at 2.32m subscribers. The channel has clocked 558 Million views in total. Andrew is also active on other social media platforms with a considerable following on Twitter and Facebook, but his Instagram account is the preferred option with followers over 693k.

Andrew’s Early Life and Family

He was born in Omaha City, Nebraska on January 29th, 1991. While most of his early life is still out of the public view, we do know some things about his childhood. As a young man, Andrew was super-active and passionate about playing soccer, basketball, and American Football.

He studied at Millard North High School, Omaha. It’s also known that he completed his higher education, graduating from the University of Nebraska with a business administration degree.

Like a true American dream, Andrew married his long-time girlfriend and best friend Macy Hollingsed in September 2020. Fans got to know about the marriage proposal through Flair’s Instagram with the picture of an engagement ring and a message.

His Career Highlights and Major Milestones

Andrew created a YouTube channel in 2012. However, he hadn’t thought of a name then. After some experimentation with “Andrew Flair Outdoors”, he finally settled on “FLAIR” which has been successful ever since.

FLAIR’s most viewed video has over 20 Million views, namely, “1.8 MAN LIMIT!!! EPIC Goose Hunting in Kansas 2017”, which was uploaded in 2017.

A recent video from 2018, is well on its way to the 10 million marks. “IDIOTS take GUNS Ice Fishing!!!” currently sits at 8.7 million views

Andrew has a group of fisher friends whose channels he has kept on his community page to help them out.

Less Known Interesting Stuff About Andrew Flair

While you might have a good idea of who Andrew Flair is by now, you might not have an idea about some of these facts-

At the age of 15, Andrew was already making videos of his experiences catching fish.

His initial video, “Mangler Lures: Bassin’ with the Squidy”, has only garnered little under 15k views in its 9 years of existence.

While some people question his ethics, Andrew is an animal lover and has a fair few pets himself.

Even with so many adventures under his belt, Flair’s favorite color is the good old, “White”.

Net Worth

Andrew Flair might not be a TV Personality or a Hollywood star, but the YouTuber has made a good life for himself. As per estimates, his net worth is around $1 Million. The major income is the YouTube ad revenue and video sponsorships. He also has a line of merchandise inspired by his channel.