The New Bond Girl Before Loosing Weight

“No time to die” is set to premiere on April 2nd, 2020 which will be the fifth and the last for Daniel Craig as Bond, James Bond. It goes without saying that with the world’s best spy comes a beautiful girl, this time Ana de Armas. She is of Cuban-Spanish descent acting mostly in Spanish-produced films, but she did have her breakthrough role in “Blade Runner 2049” in 2017.

Still, critics wasted no time in slamming her for being a little chubbier before, saying that: “Everything that glitters is not gold” or “In these there are no Photoshop”.

Others said that these imperfections make Cuban actress even more charming. Agreed.