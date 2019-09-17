An Introduction to Red Rock Canyon Bike Tours

The breathtaking, arid stretch of land known as Red Rock Canyon offers a perfect getaway from the brightly lit and bustling Las Vegas. If you are looking for scenic views and an unforgettable nature experience then Nevada’s first National Conservation Area is the perfect place for you. With over one million visitors per year, the canyon offers numerous, compelling reasons to visit. You can experience rock climbing, hiking, bird watching, camping, and probably the best activity according to many – road and mountain biking.

Why visit Red Rock Canyon?

The canyon has drastically changed from an ocean basin to a desert environment over the last 600 million years. These changes have helped shape the dramatic landscape and its distinctive red rock formations are definitely something worth seeing. You will have a chance to see a surprising number of desert animals and plants since the Canyon is home to more than 600 types of plants, over a 100 species of birds, and more than 45 different kinds of mammals. It is also a great opportunity to learn about the history and geology of the place.

Why go on bike tours?

They are perfect if you are looking to go on a half-day trip out of the city and you will have a chance to enjoy the breathtaking landscape while riding on an electric bike (E-Bike). It is the perfect activity for the family or a group of friends, and it is available all year long. You can take a 20mile-long trip through the Canyon, speeding along the slopes and hills, and having a great time in the process. To learn more about this, you can visit ezridelv.com.

Go off on your own and journey through the spectacular views and stunning mountains with minimum strain since the e-bike will do all the hard work for you. These bikes require pedaling, but their electric assist will help you do it with no effort, meaning that you can have an unforgettable experience no matter your age and fitness level. They are extremely easy to operate, come in different sizes, and have a maximum speed of 20mph.

What is included in the bike tour?

The rental process is quick, and once you have completed it, you will receive a safety orientation and do a practice ride to ensure everything is in check. After that, you are all set to go. Maps are provided, so you will not need a guide since all the sites are marked and explained. Enjoy the amazing scenery riding down a one-way paved loop at your own pace.

Along with a map, you will also be provided with helmets, gloves, bottled water, snacks, backpacks, sunscreen, and windproof jackets in winter. Pick-ups are also available twice a day from any hotel.

Conclusion

With its convenient location and beautiful, scenic views, it is a perfect place to enjoy nature and biking without getting exhausted and going too far out of the city. Make sure to include a Red Rock Canyon bike tour in your itinerary if you are interested in experiencing a different side of Las Vegas.