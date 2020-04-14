Amy Schumer Changes Baby’s Name Gene Attell As It Sounds Like Body Part

Amy Schumer has revealed that she has legally changed her son’s name a month before his first birthday. The comedian (38) welcomed son Gene Attell Fischer with husband Chris Fisher in May 2019. Speaking on the podcast “3 Girls, 1 Keith” today, Amy said she and Chris decided to officially change the name they’d picked out for their boy after realizing it sounded too much like “Genital”.

The pair had named their boy after Amy’s close friend and fellow comic Dave Attell. From now on Gene Attell will go by the name Gene David to avoid any confusion.

“It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son ‘Genital'” Amy said.