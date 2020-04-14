IG Star Amy Luciani Calls Cop A “Racist” After Arrested For Stolen Credit Card

Amy Luciani, Instagram model and star, allegedly rented a cabin with a stolen credit card. Police were called and she was detained. On her Instagram page, she called the officer racist.
police car! We were woke up with guns drawn on us from officer T. Marlow of the Tennessee P.D and told the cabin was illegally purchased. He forced us outside and told us he’ll explain what’s going on when the sheriff arrived. When we refused to leave the premises because we had no clue what was going on, officer T. Marlow then said a cabin a mile away from us damaged the property and got the cabin with a fake credit card. We asked him repeatedly what does this have to do with us⁉️ He said you all were supposed to be checked out at 10 am and the property manager said it’s 11.30 am and you all are trespassing!! We told him we didn’t know checkout was at 10 we thought it was 12 noon. The officer then began to ask us do we know a person named Thomas who rented the other cabin. We said we don’t know him. He kept telling us we do know Thomas. We gave him ALL of our drivers license to prove none of us were Thomas. When this tactic didn’t work he then began saying the owner of our cabin wants to charge us with trespassing because it’s past check out time. The owner of the cabin lied to the officer and told him we refused to leave the cabin. Smfh. The owner of the cabin arrived upset saying someone scammed her out of a lot of money renting cabins. We continued to let her know we don’t know this person and we shouldn’t be detained. I told everyone to record the incident on their phones. This of course would make a officer who’s doing wrong upset. The officer lied and said I was yelling and being disorderly towards him WHICH IS CLEARLY A LIE‼️ I was talking to Mazis phone simply saying what was going on. Officer T Marlow told me to come with him and he’s putting me in his car. I said for what ?! He said you’re screaming and being a threat and being aggressive. As you’ll see I WAS NOT YELLING. I WAS NOT RESISTING. I WAS NOT TALKING TO AN OFFICER. I WAS NOT BEING AGGRESSIVE. I WAS TELLING THE TRUTH. We are allowed to record this incident with our phones. Officer T. Marlow then put Mazi in handcuffs because Mazi was recording everything on his phone. This officer abused his power. He drew his gun. He was overly aggressive. He was racist.