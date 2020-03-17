Airline Passenger Beaten After Calling A Woman The “N-Word”

Aboard a domestic flight on American Airlines, a woman was beaten for using racial slurs.

It all started when a white female passenger, who appeared to be intoxicated, began calling the flight attendant the “N-word”. The black woman, sitting next to her started yelling at her, and everything escalated when the white woman called her the “N-word” also.

The Black woman stood up, grabbed the woman by her head, pushed her into the seat and nearly choked her out, but the flight attendants eventually separated the two women.

Here is the video of the midflight brawl.

It is unclear what happened to either woman once the plane landed.