Ugly Betty Star With a Baby Bump Slays The Red Carpet As The Warrior Queen

Last night on Oscars 2020, the “Ugly Betty” and “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” actress and activist America Ferrera was glowing in a crimson gown by Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition.

She was smiling and proudly posing to photographers at the Dolby Theatre, alongside husband Ryan Piers Williams, who she already has a son with.

Shortly before the event in Los Angeles, she posted photos on her Instagram explaining her gorgeous styling with minimal accessories and a braided golden crown by Jennifer Behr on her head. “…Tonight, I bring my own warrior ancestors with me, the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras”, Ferrera shared.

“Oscars for the final farewell to 12 years of How to Train Your Dragon & my Berkian Warrior Queen Astrid”, she wrote right before the big event. The third of the “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise has been nominated for Best Animated Feature Film. Still, unfortunately for the crew, the Oscar went to ” Toy Story 4″. Nevertheless, the actress wasn’t hiding her pride and positivity.