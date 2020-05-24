Amber Rose Breaks Self-Isolation To Get Botox Shots

Amber Rose (36) is not about to let herself go during the lockdown. The model went to celebrity beloved Dr. Jason Diamond to get her Botox shots. “Thank you @drjasondiamond Ur the best! My forehead is so Smooth!”, Rose captioned a photo with the doctor, both wearing face masks.

Another favorite celeb dermatologist, Dr. Harold Lancer, told Page Six Style that his clients have been calling his office daily and he already has 1,000 appointments booked for late summer with his regulars, who are all desperate to re-do their Botox, fillers, and other rejuvenating treatments.

The Beverly Hills Council voted to resume elective and cosmetic surgeries in California earlier this month.