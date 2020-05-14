Tattooed Model Amber Luke Shared Some “Before And After” Pics

Australian model Amber Luke who shot to fame when she started sharing photos of her intricate body art has shocked people with her latest image. The 24-year-old’s most stand-out features include blackout tattoos on her arms and bold calligraphy on her face. She also has jaw-dropping characteristics include dermal piercings and eyes that have been inked a bright shade of blue.

On Instagram, she shared a snap of what she used to look like in her teenage years. In the throwback image, she posed in a baby blue prom dress. With her delicate nails and sparkly silver jewelry, her long blonde locks are strikingly different to the blue hairdo she’s rocking at the moment.

Amber first started her tattoo addiction aged 14, when she was battling depression. Since then, she’s been tattooed more than 100 times which totaled more than $30K. The model has braved body modification procedures too, from eyeball inkings to a painful tongue-splitting procedure.

“Four years of pushing past waves of anxiety when getting tattooed, four heavy years of testing my mentality”.