Amber Heard Could Face Jail Time Over Bogus Abuse Allegations

When Amber Heard first came forward with serious abuse allegations against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, many were quick to presume that the actor was guilty. However, leaked audio calls painted him as a victim of verbal and sometimes even physical abuse, including a fight that ultimately left one of his fingers severed.

Now, Depp’s retaliatory $50 million defamation case is in full swing, on the alleged basis that Heard falsified evidence and fake injuries that led to her obtaining restraining order. If the judge agrees with the actor, Amber Heard could face up to 3 years of prison.

The saga began back in 2015 when Amber claimed to have received a pair of black eyes from her then-husband. This was disputed by her stylist Samantha McMillen: “Throughout the day of December 16, 2015, I could see clearly that Amber Heard did not have any visible marks, bruises, cuts, or injuries to her face or any other part of her body”.

It’s becoming increasingly evident that Heard was indeed deceiving, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see a judge move to make an example out of the actress.