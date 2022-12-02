Try These 6 Amazing Wigs for Beginners – Perfect guide for your first hair extension

You’ve seen the wig tutorials on YouTube, you’ve been following your favorite Instagram wig-makers, and now you’re ready to take the plunge and try one for yourself. Congratulations! They are a fun way to change up your look, and there are so many different styles to choose from. But if you’re new to the world of wigs, it can be a bit overwhelming trying to figure out where to start. That’s why we’ve put together this list of amazing hair extensions for beginners. From body waves to natural wave wigs and everything in between, we’ve got you covered. So whether you’re looking for a natural look or something a little more out there, read on for our top picks!

How to choose the right wig for you

Choosing the right extension for you can be a daunting task, but we are here to help! There are a few things to consider when selecting a hair extension, such as your budget, the style you desire, and the amount of time you want to spend styling your hair.

If you have a limited budget, synthetic wigs are a great option. They are typically less expensive than human hair extensions and offer a wide variety of styles. Synthetics are also easier to care for than human hair wigs, requiring less shampooing and conditioning.

If you are looking for a natural look, human hair extensions are the way to go. They can be styled in any way you desire and often last longer than synthetic ones. However, they can be more expensive than synthetic wigs and require more upkeep.

No matter what kind of hair extension you choose, be sure to select one that is comfortable and fits well. The last thing you want is to be constantly adjusting your wig or feeling like it is going to fall off!

Body Wave Wigs

They are an excellent choice of wigs for beginners. They offer a natural look and feel, and can be styled in many different ways. They come in both synthetic and human hair varieties, so you can choose the option that best suits your needs.

Straight Hair

Hair extensions are a great way to change your look without having to commit to a new hairstyle. They’re also perfect for those who have trouble growing their hair out or keeping it healthy. If you’re thinking about trying a hair extension for the first time, we highly recommend starting with a straight hair extension. They’re easy to style and manage, and they look natural on most people.

Once you’ve found the perfect straight hair extension, it’s time to start styling! There are endless possibilities when it comes to styling your hair extension, so have fun experimenting. You can curl or flat iron it, wear it in an updo or down do, or even add clip-in extensions for extra length and volume. Whatever style you choose, we guarantee you’ll love the way you look in your new hair extension!

Water Wave Wigs

They are an excellent choice for beginners. They are easy to style and maintain, and they offer a natural look that is perfect for any occasion. Water wave extensions are usually made from 100% human hair, so they can be styled just like your own hair. You can curl them, straighten them, or wear them in their natural state. They are a great way to add volume and body to your hairstyle, and they can be worn with or without bangs.

Deep Wave

If you’re looking for a beautiful, voluminous hair extension that’s easy to style, then deep wave extensions are a great option! These wigs have deep waves that add texture and dimension to your look, and they’re easy to style with just a few simple steps.

Here are some tips for styling your deep wave wig:

Start by brushing through the wig to detangle it and add volume.

Then, use a curling iron or hot rollers to curl the hair in small sections.

Finish by spraying it with a light hold hairspray.

With these simple tips, you’ll be able to style your deep wave wig in no time!

Loose Wave Wigs

If you’re new to wigs and are looking for a style that is both easy to wear and manage, try a loose wave wig. They offer a natural look that is perfect for everyday wear. They are also easy to style and can be worn in a variety of ways.

To style a loose wave wig, start by brushing through the hair to detangle it. Then, use your fingers or a wide-toothed comb to gently tease the hair at the roots. This will help add volume and definition to the waves. Next, use a curling iron or hot rollers to curl sections of the hair. Finish by spraying the hair with a light-hold hairspray.

Natural Wave

If you’re looking for a hair extension that looks natural and is easy to style, then you’ll want to check out natural wave wigs. These are made from real human hair, so they look and feel just like your own hair. Plus, they come in a variety of colors and styles to suit any taste.

They are a great option for beginners because they’re so easy to style. You can simply let them air dry or use a diffuser to create loose, beachy waves. If you want a more polished look, you can use a curling iron or flat iron to curl or straighten your wig. And because they’re made from real human hair, natural wave wigs are also very durable and long-lasting.

So if you’re looking for an easy-to-style wig that looks natural and is built to last, then be sure to check out natural wave hair extensions!

How to take care of it?

Taking care of your hair extensions is important to prolonging its lifespan and keeping it looking its best. Here are some tips on how to care of it:

Brush it regularly with a soft-bristled brush to prevent tangles and matting.

Wash your hair extension every few weeks using a mild shampoo and conditioner specifically designed for wigs.

Store it on a mannequin or stand when you’re not wearing it to help keep its shape.

Avoid excessive heat and chemicals, which can damage the fibers.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for an easy way to change up your look, then wigs are a great option. And if you’re new to wearing wigs, then we suggest starting with one of the styles on this list. They’re all easy to wear and style, so you’ll have no trouble getting the hang of things. Plus, they’re all absolutely stunning, so you’ll be sure to turn heads wherever you go. So what are you waiting for? Give them a try today!