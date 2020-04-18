Fury Over Amanda Knox Throwback Pic To Year She Was Accused Of Murder

Amanda Knox has sparked outrage on social media by posting a throwback photo of herself at the age of 20, the same year she was accused of murdering a British student Meredith Kercher.

The Instagram photo shows the American looking fresh-faced on a flight to Perugia in Italy, where she was later convicted of Meredith Kercher’s murder in a supposed sex game gone wrong in 2007. Knox, who traveled to Perugia to study, was found guilty of helping her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito kill Meredith, who was her roommate.

Knox, who was nicknamed Foxy Knoxy, and Sollecito were acquitted on appeal, then convicted and acquitted again in 2011.

“Amanda Knox is so narcissistic that she continues years later to make the violent death of a young woman about her. Vile” said one comment. Another said: “Poor Meredith Kircher (sic). She didn’t know what was coming”.