Amanda Knox’s Very Earthly Wedding Party

Amanda Knox got her “intergalactic” wedding two years after legally tying the knot with Christopher Robinson. The party looked very much from this world.

The guests’ costumes looked very odd. It was a mix of princesses, pharaohs, and weird jumpsuits. It is possible that this is supposed to allege to some SF movie… I guess. Last summer Amanda Knox was asking for donations for her out-of-this-world wedding party, but it stays unknown how much she got in donations, if any.

In any way, good for her, enjoying her life after spending four years in an Italian jail after being charged and convicted of Meredith Kercher’s murder. In 2015 she was acquitted and released.