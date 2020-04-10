Canadian Fitness Model Amanda Elise Lee Shared A Perfect Booty Workout

Amanda is a personal trainer and an Instagram star, originally from Canada but now living in Los Angeles.

Her interest in exercising developed while she was attending high school. She didn’t like the way she looked and was quite unhappy with her physique, so she started working out with weights, she immediately fell in love with it and regained the confidence. By the time she went to college to study modern dance she already had a perfect body for it.

Amanda has managed to gather an impressive number of followers on her Instagram account just by posting her pictures and videos there, which she began to do in May 2014, with help from her mother who is a fitness trainer.

She also posts footage of herself exercising on Instagram as well as on YouTube, giving out advice and tips on working out.