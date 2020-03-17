Amanda Lee Spreads Nothing But Love

Amanda Elise Lee is a fitness model who has earned over 12 million Instagram followers. She is a certified personal trainer and Pilates instructor. She was featured in a Cosmopolitan article about “​6 Moves to Get the Best Butt Ever”.

She became an entrepreneur after launching her website and recently released her own calendar on her official site. Amanda is now a global face in the fashion industry and is the brand ambassador for many fitness and fashion related products.

She also models for famous designers. In fact, she is one of the most famous models born out of social media.