Amanda Bynes Says She Is Still Engaged To Paul Michael

In her first Instagram post in over two months, Amanda Bynes revealed what she’s been up to over the last two months, giving an update on her mental health and personal life has taken a positive turn after some much-needed time out of the public eye.

“Update: Getting my Bachelor’s degree from FIDM. Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA”, the actress wrote excitedly.

“Spent the last 2 months in treatment. Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well! I’m now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week”, Amanda opened up.

Bynes also mentioned her fiance: “Still engaged to tha love of my life Paul”.

The 34-year old starlet announced that she and her fiance Paul Michael were expecting their first child together back in March by uploading an ultrasound pic with her name attached. Bynes’ lawyer later spoke out and clarified she was not pregnant.

There was a flood of conflicting reports about her seeking treatment for “mental health issues” that circulated after the big baby news. Additionally, Amanda and Paul were said to have broken up at one point, which he later claimed was the dirty work of some online hackers.