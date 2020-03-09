Amanda Bynes Brakes Off The Engagement Due To Conservatorship Obstacles

Amanda Bynes broke off the engagement with her fiance Paul Michael. They met in rehab and Paul popped the question three months later, on Valentine’s day.

“Paul realized the relationship just couldn’t go forward because of the obstacles of the conservatorship and Amanda must live at a sober living facility”, source said. Bynes supposedly is not coping as well as Michael.

Amanda, who has struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues over recent years, cannot legally get married without the permission of the judge in her conservatorship case, as well as her mother Lynn. This is a huge obstacle since Bynes’ family did not approve of this marriage.

The “Hairspray” star’s meltdown began in 2013 which resulted in the involuntary psychiatric hold and subsequently a strict conservatorship by her mother.