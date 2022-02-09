5 Alternative Meats For Dogs Allergic To Chicken

If you plan on shifting your dog to a more natural diet, chicken is the go-to meat option that most experts recommend. But just like humans, dogs can also develop certain allergies to specific food such as chicken.

On top of that, some dogs are simply picky eaters and won’t go anywhere near a piece of chicken.

And if that’s the case for you, then you may need to start looking for protein alternatives for your dog. After all, as a dog owner, you are in full control and in charge of your pet’s health, and while there are some complications that are unavoidable, the easiest way to ensure your pet is living a healthy life is by feeding it natural and healthy foods.

So, if you have a dog that can’t stand or handle chicken, then you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll be looking at why your dog may not like chicken, as well as a couple of chicken alternatives that you can try out with your pet.

Why Can’t My Dog Eat Chicken?

Chicken is the most common allergy for pets. So, if your dog doesn’t respond well when they eat chicken, there’s a fair chance they are allergic. If you notice your dog develop rashes, itchy skin, and other reactions after eating chicken, that might indicate that they are allergic and you need to stop feeding it to them as soon as possible.

On top of that, some dogs may simply dislike the taste and texture of chicken. Dogs can be picky-eaters, too so there may be a couple of foods your dog doesn’t like and can’t stand.

If your dog seems to eat all the food presented to them except chicken, they may not enjoy the taste. And since the best way to make sure your dog eats healthy is to find healthy foods they like, you may want to remove chicken from their diets if they don’t like it.

Chicken Alternatives for Dogs

Chicken is largely seen as the most accessible protein and meat for dog owners. It’s affordable, easy to cook, offers a lot of health benefits, and you can find it in most grocery stores. However, if your dog doesn’t want to or can’t eat chicken, then you may be hard-pressed to find alternatives.

With that said, there are tons of different meat alternatives to chicken available for dogs, and in this quick guide, we’ll go through 5 of the best of them.

1. Turkey

Turkey is known as lean meat. So, since it has low-fat content, then that means it will be much easier for your dog to digest. On top of that, turkey meat is relatively affordable depending on your location.

Turkey offers tons of benefits for dogs and could be a great part of their diet. Turkey offers just about everything your dog will need such as protein, vitamin B, zinc, and phosphorous.

So, not only will turkey improve your dog’s muscular development, it will also help strengthen their bones. If you plan on feeding your dog turkey, it will be helpful for you to learn more about the benefits the meat has to offer for dogs.

If you want to learn more, Spot & Tango has a complete and definite guide to all the benefits that turkey has for dogs and even how to prepare it for your furry friend!

2. Lamb

Most vets and experts point to lamb as the best alternative for chicken for your dog. This is because it’s another lean meat that is high in protein. Not only that, lamb contains very high-quality and easily digestible protein. So, if you own an active dog like a Labrador, Golden Retriever, or German Shepherd, this is a great option for your pet.

On top of that, lamb has a very high vitamin B12 content, which offers a wide range of benefits for dogs. Lamb also contains a lot of antioxidants that can support different areas of your health.

If you add lamb to your dog’s diet, it can support a healthy digestive system, immune system, aid in canine growth, and even be very good for their hair and nails. Additionally, there are also a bunch of commercial dog foods on the market that contain lamb for this specific reason.

3. Whitefish

Whitefish is another great option for dogs as it is easy to digest and offers a wide range of health benefits. If you plan on feeding your dog whitefish, make sure to stick to options like cod and pollock. When choosing the right whitefish for your dog, we recommend choosing fish that has a low-fat content so that it won’t cause any health issues in your pet.

4. Beef

Beef is very well-balanced meat. This is why it’s a great protein option for dogs and there are even some people who recommend feeding your dog beef over chicken!

Aside from the high protein content, beef also contains a wide range of B vitamins. The B vitamin group offers a bunch of benefits for dogs such as helping build strong bones and cartilage, which is great for their health.

5. Eggs

While this may not technically be meat, it’s still a good protein choice for your dogs. If your dog is allergic to chicken, you don’t have to worry about them eating eggs. This is because most chicken allergies in dogs are caused by the protein in the chicken, which isn’t present in the eggs.

So, if you’re looking for a way to introduce more protein in your dog’s diet and they don’t like chicken, you may want to consider feeding them a couple of eggs throughout the week.

Conclusion

While these are all great food options for dogs, we highly urge our readers to consult their vets before adding anything to their dog’s diet. Every dog is different, and your vet will have a complete understanding of your dog’s needs and tastes.

But if you have the go signal from your vet, feel free to add any of these protein options to their diet. Protein is essential for a healthy dog, and if they can’t get it from chicken, these 5 options will serve them just as well.