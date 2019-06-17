All you need to know about moving to a new home

Well done! You have survived the energy and time-consuming process of buying and moving into a new house! Now, it is time to enjoy your life at a new address in a new home. First things first, make sure that you change your address with the USPS. Now, you are probably looking forward to the new beginning that a new home offers. However, before you can fully enjoy your new home, there is a list of things that you should do before or when you move into your new home. We all know that moving can be stressful and the last thing you will want is to add more things to your plate. However, if you put these things off, you might run into problems in the future. Hence, let’s take a look at the things you should do:

1. Change the locks

The first thing you will want to do is keep your family members and property safe. You do not want a strange going around with a key to your front and back door, so changing the locks at your house is a natural step to take. You should do it before you move in and you will thank yourself later when you are lying in bed for the first few days in your home.

2. Update your address

Today, changing your address does not have to be an annoying process. Did you know that the USPS offers mail forwarding for people moving to a new home? All you will have to do is head to the Change of Address part of the website and it will walk you through six simple steps and then ask you to pay $1 for the service. One dollar and 20 minutes of your time will be all you need to get your mail at your new home.

3. Check for leaks

When you were looking for a home to buy, the home inspector probably already ensured you that the house is leak-free. However, by simply double-checking it, you can give yourself a piece of mind. When you move in and start unpacking your things, make sure that you check the water meter before you start using the water. Then, wait for two hours and check it again. It should show the same numbers. If it does not, you probably have a plumbing issue. You might or might not choose to deal with it right away, but, at least you will know that there is a problem.

4. Clean, Paint, Install

You should do something without any furniture around. According to Wimbledon Removals, you should wipe the cabinets and closets, steam clean the carpets, paint the wall, plug-in power strips, and spray for pests before moving everything in. It will be easier for you to perform these things without the bulky furniture being in your way. For more information, click here.

5. Check the smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors

You should not consider sleeping in your new home without checking these things first. Before moving into the house, head to it with a box of batteries and test each smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector. If your new place does not have a carbon monoxide detector, purchase one at a home improvement store.

6. Tackle the major maintenance tasks

Once you are ready to move in your things, make sure that you do some maintenance first. You should vacuum the coils under your refrigerator since they can get clogged with dust and hair. This makes it difficult for the fridge to release heat, ultimately forcing it to work harder. Same goes for your dishwasher and other utilities and furniture. Make sure that you clean all of them before setting them up at your new home.

Conclusion

These six tips will make it easier for you to finish the whole process of moving in and it will also make it less time-consuming.