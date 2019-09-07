All You Need To Know About Kratom

Kratom comes from a tree called Mitragyna specioa in Southeast Asia. The leaves of these trees have psychoactive properties that can be crushed and smoked or even brewer to put into tea or put into capsules.

Why do people want to take kratom?

Pain relief one of the main reasons why people want to use Kratom, according to associate professor of psychiatry at the Univerity of Rochester Medical Center, Marc Swogger, who made a study in 2018 about why people use kratom. Kratom appears to be a great painkiller or analgesic.

People have reported that taking kratom has helped them to stop using other drugs such as opiates. Some people have said that using kratom has helped them to ease symptoms of opiate withdrawals, and a lot of others indicated that they were successful in discontinuing the use of opiates. The findings of this study support earlier researches that suggested that kratom has therapeutic potential as a substitute for opiates.

Other people in the study also reported that using kratom has helped treat PTSD or post-traumatic stress disorder and social anxiety. Although this drug may cause people to experience a sense of well-being and euphoria, however, while this drug is advertised as a “legal high” in most smoke shops, not a lot of people use kratom for the high.

Effects on the body

According to Swogger, researchers still are not sure how kratom exactly works in the body.

It is not an opiate, but it binds to the opiate receptors. A lot of researchers think that the compound called mitragynine is the main active ingredient in kratom, but kratom simply has not been studied enough to know for sure. Unlike other opiates that have a sedative effect, kratom has a stimulating effect at smaller doses and a sedating and relaxing effect at much bigger doses. People who have used this drug have reported that it provides them pain relief without any sedating or relaxing effect.

What are the risks of kratom?

The side effects of kratom are similar to those of opiates, including vomiting, itching, upset stomach, and others. However, these risks seem to be pretty mild, especially when compared to some serious opiates.

Is kratom addictive?

Some people have reported that they experienced withdrawal after stopping the intake of kratom as well as developing tolerance to the drug, according to Swogger. Developing tolerance and withdrawal symptoms to kratom were reported to be mild compared to other opiates. About one in ten people in this study reported that the withdrawal symptoms appeared after a period of heavy use and after a day without taking the drug. People who have had substance abuse problems in their past should carefully think about taking kratom. While it is a less harmful substitute for other drugs and opiates, it can also be difficult to stop using the substance.