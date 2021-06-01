All You Need to Know About Dentures – 2021 Guide

Even those who take very good care of their teeth are not exempt from the possibility of losing a tooth or two at some point in their lives. How? Reasons like ageing or injury to the mouth can be the cause for tooth loss. Fortunately, lost teeth can be restored by various dental procedures.

The use of dentures is the most widely used method of restoring missing teeth. According to Singapore leading oral health portal Dentaleh, one of the reasons for this is the price –There are much more affordable than implants, especially if you need more than one tooth to be restored.

Dentures are synthetic teeth that work to replace the missing natural teeth in the mouth. There are inserted into the mouth; however, they are not fixed or bonded permanently into the spaces, so they can still be removed. Dentures will have a somewhat strange feel in your mouth during your initial use. This is normal as they are, after all, artificial teeth. It will take a bit of time to get used to them.

Aside from lost teeth, they can also restore your mouth’s oral health and your lost self-esteem or confidence. Full dentures restore the full set of teeth located at the top and/or bottom part of the mouth. Partial can replace a few missing teeth and are usually an alternative to other teeth restoration procedures, like dental bridges.

Dentures also play a role in supporting the facial structure as well as with the body’s overall health. With missing teeth, the face appears smaller and older. Using dentures reconstructs the face’s profile in the lower area, from the cheeks down to the chin. Most importantly, it also enables a person to masticate food properly, which is essential to keep our bodies supplied with proper nutrition.

Is it safe?

Generally, dentures are safe. The various parts comprising this dental prosthetic are moulded from materials like hard resin, polymer, porcelain, plastic, metal, and acrylic. These are elements are safe to use in contact with the body, although some people with high sensitivities might develop an allergic reaction to its components, particularly to the acrylic applied to colour certain parts to make the appliance look more authentic.

Those with metal allergies may develop a negative reaction to the metal wires, which usually contains Nickel alloy. Patients who have allergies should inform their doctor to find a better solution.

The artificial teeth are unlike the natural teeth when it comes to durability. In effect, chipping or breaking can happen. The sharp edges, as a result of the damage, may cut the flesh of the other parts of the mouth. To avoid mouth injuries, book a dental appointment to replace your damaged dentures. Likewise, it should be replaced with a new set once they have passed the 5-year mark.

How are dentures applied?

There are different ways that can be done to apply or attach them. The most common way is to use suction. Small valves embedded in full dentures keep them in place by creating suction once they get in contact with the gum line. If suction is not enough to securely hold them, then a dental adhesive may be used to do so.

Partial dentures, on the other hand, get help from the remaining teeth to stay put. There are moulded in a way that they fit comfortably with the surrounding natural teeth when used.

Implant-supported or “snap-in dentures” get support from another appliance called dental implants. Implants act as the tooth root. They look like small post made of metal and are fixed permanently into the jawbone. An artificial crown is screwed on top to close the opening caused by tooth loss. The dentures are kept in place as they are snapped into the dental implant/s.

What are other kinds of dentures?

Immediate dentures and overdentures fall under this category. Below is an explanation on how it work:

Immediate dentures – It is used to replace the missing teeth once the extraction procedure is completed. It provides support as the area where the extraction was done heals. Only once the gums and jaw have completely recovered will the dentist remove the dentures. The permanent dentures, may they be full or partial, are then fitted into place.

Overdentures – This type is placed over natural teeth or dental implants. They are the usual alternative for traditional dentures in case a patient is not comfortable with wearing one.

How can I protect it from damage?

It’s made from materials that eventually wear out. If they are not properly cared for, then you can expect the wear and tear to happen sooner. As a result, you may not be able to fully maximize the actual number of years that they are meant for use.

Here are some best practices to follow to keep your dentures in their top shape:

Remember to always clean them

Bacteria, plaque, and tartar can build up around the false teeth of your dentures making them prone to decay and putting the surrounding healthy teeth and gums at risk of damage and developing diseases. Keep dentures spotless by removing them with care and placing them under clean running water to displace food specks that cling to the appliance.

With a denture toothbrush, lightly sweep through all the parts of the denture using a gentle soap. If you do not have a denture brush, a soft-bristled toothbrush can be a perfect substitute. Run them through clean water again to remove the cleaning substance.

Regular toothpaste or other cleaner aside those mentioned earlier are too harsh for the materials that make up the dentures, so it is best not to use them.

And while we are in the topic of cleaning, take care of your remaining teeth as well as the rest of your mouth with the use of a toothbrush and toothpaste.

Remove your dentures before going to sleep

Dentures can be damaged if you leave them on as you sleep. Remember to take them out before you let your head hit the pillow. Sleeping hours are also a good time to give your gums a breather from being enclosed in the dentures for so long.

Keep it immersed in a denture soaking solution or warm water

Leaving your dentures in the open air can dry them out and cause them to be deformed. To avoid this, immerse the dentures totally in warm water. Denture soaking solution may also be used, but not on devices that have metal parts.