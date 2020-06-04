Alicia Silverstone Takes Baths With Her 9-Year Old Son

Alicia Silverstone (43) shared that she and 9-year-old son Bear Blu have been taking baths together to pass the time during the quarantine. She recently told the “New York Times”: “My son and I take baths together, and when he’s not with me, I take a bath and that really feels nourishing and comforting”. Silverstone shares Bear Blu with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki.

The actress is very health-conscious, eating a vegan diet for years, taking daily long walks, practicing yoga, and meditation. “I always bring everything back to diet. When I don’t eat well, I don’t feel well, and then my moods go all over the place”, Alicia told NYT.

“People said lots of different things, and I was sort of ‘the freak’, and I guess I’ll take pride in that because it is hard to be the person that’s speaking out, and it is hard to be the person that is saying the thing that isn’t what everybody else wants to hear”, she said.

Silverstone claims that her son “never had to take medicine” thanks to the vegan diet and that he opted for that kind of nutrition himself.