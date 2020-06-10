The Ubiquitous Music Of Ali King The Music Fashionista

There are many new young and promising musicians nowadays, and Ali King is definitely one of them. The Music Fashionista captures the hearts of her audience with the ubiquitous beats of her music and inspires people all over the world with her goals and her life story.

This young actress, model, singer, and songwriter has collaborated with many famous names, and here we are going to talk to you more about her path, the names that stand behind her, and how she made a name for herself.

Music Career

To get to know Ali a little better, you need to know more about her early starts and how her music career began. In the early 90s, she started her acting career in The Little Rascals, and she was also a part of the talent show that was held by Universal Pictures.

In 2008 her recording career began and she was a part of the Jellybean Music Group. Here she managed to explore her songwriting skills and they became a part of her legacy. Later on, in 2010 she started collaborating with DeeTown Entertainment as a recording artist and a songwriter.

Right now, she is a part of two different companies, her own studio, Alexandra Monroe King Music that cooperates with Serra Retreat Publishing, as well as Broadcast Music, Inc. that she’s been working with for more than a decade.

There have been many ups and downs in her career and as King mentions, she’s had some dark moments where she was ready to give up her songs and to completely steer off from the music career. Luckily, she decided to move forward and to find a way to stay in the business.

A fresh new beat

Great music is undeniably magical and has the power to change a person’s life. Ali King is a new artist who has spoken of how music has not only changed her life but saved her life. The story of how Ali King became the Music Fashionista is interesting, to say the least. At first, I did not know what to make of her mythological sounding “jazz piano teacher” named Adorable.

Nevertheless, I found myself intrigued and needed to learn more about this MF. There was a time in American pop culture when it was taboo for a serious pop or rock artist to ever consider name dropping fashion designers and commercial products directly in their songs.

Serious musicians of the 20th century took their careers very seriously and the last thing they wanted to be called was a sellout. This was kind of ironic considering that every artist pursues a career with the intention of “selling out” arenas, stadiums, and other artists.

Music Labels

Since the days of Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe and James Dean, music and fashion have been a major driving force in American pop culture. However, it was not until 1986 when a rap group named RUN DMC made a song about their undying love for some tennis sneakers called “My Adidas” that music and fashion would become synonymous with each other.

RUN DMC and their iconic music business manager Russell Simmons did the first million-dollar endorsement deal, which sets the stage for the multi-million dollar deals we see taking place today between athletes, music artists, and major corporate brands. Ali has thoroughly studied pop culture trends from yesterday and today, which helped her become the Music Fashionista.

This MF plans on carrying on the tradition by pushing cross-promotional movements that blend hot music, fashionable designer brands, and product lines. It is with this spirit that Ali engineered a blueprint that will propel her melodic, fashion-forward fusions into the hearts and minds of people who wish to go beyond the next level.

Social Media Influence

On her IG page, @musicfashioniista Ali displays her impeccable personal style while giving over 750k followers (and growing) a glimpse at upcoming designer fashion trends. In addition to that, she provides clothing hacks and fashion tips that can help make a person’s life easier.

The Music Fashionista is the true definition of what it looks like when music, fashion, and beauty collide. The ubiquity of Ali King’s MF movement is the foundation of an unforgettable empire in the making.

If you are interested to follow Ali King Musicfashioniista, you can do that on her TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, or check her website to learn more about the beginnings and her career.

Trends

When we talk about Alexandra King, we cannot just mention her music because she is much more than that. Many people think that young people are not able to build a career in more than one way, but Ali proved them wrong!

She is an entrepreneur and she is a fashion star. King is dedicating her life to help other young inspiring girls learn more about the latest trends, she gives makeup tips and she is she’s helping everyone with their skincare. If you want to follow her tips and if you want to learn more about beauty and how to take care of yourself, then you should check out her social media pages, or get in contact with her through the website. Alexandra says that sometimes doing all of these things can take a toll on her private life, but she is doing everything she can to balance her personal and professional life.

Experts say that this girl has a huge career in front of her and everyone who’s heard her music instantly loved it. This year her Musicfashioniista album is going to come out and people cannot wait to hear the new songs! The beat is ubiquitous, fresh and it’s something that all generations like. Her first song in 2008 was a huge hit on the world’s Billboards and we are expecting an even greater success with her upcoming album. Her fans cannot wait to see the new things King surprises them with, and the always-growing fan club is expecting the new album to be the best thing we’ve heard from Alexandra.