Alexis Skyy Violently Spins Her Baby Daughter While Dancing And Twerking

Alexis Skyy shared a video of her and her baby girl dancing around while being at home in self-isolation. However, the video get attention for the way Alexis is shaking and swinging the little girl. She was spinning the baby violently in some moments, even doing the twerking while holding her.

Alaiya, Alexis’ daughter, was born with hydrocephalus and had to have a shunt implanted in her brain to drain the fluid and blood in her brain. A year ago Alaiya had an emergency brain surgery to drain blood and fluids from her brain.

Alaiya Grace was born three months prematurely in January 2018, and she went through four brain surgeries in her first year.