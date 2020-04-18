Strike A Pose: Alex Kaufmann’s Unbelievable Flexing

Alex Kaufmann may just have the best life ever. This beauty resides in the dreamy islands Turks and Caicos, does yoga on the beach on a daily basis, and travels the world teaching her practice to other women.

Alex, also known as the Baha Yogi, started with yoga in college when she took her first class while at the University of Toronto in Canada. She then had her daughter, and yoga took a backseat until 2014 when she decided to really dedicate herself.

She immersed herself in studying the practice of yoga and meditation, and she began to see her physical and mental wellness blossom. Alex now works to provide inspiration and strength to women who follow her on Instagram.