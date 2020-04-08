Serbian President’s Son, Danilo Vucic, Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Danilo Vucic, a son of the Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic, has tested positive for coronavirus. The President announced this today on his official Instagram page.

“At the beginning of the CoViD-19 outbreak, my son told me that giving up is not an option. My firstborn son is infected with coronavirus, and he has been admitted to the hospital. You will win this fight, son. Dad loves you, we all love you”, said President Vucic.

Earlier, while answering the reporter’s question about the outbreak in Serbia at the press conference, Vucic pointed out that his children have applied as volunteers to help out elderly people by making sure they have all the necessities they need.

A few days ago Prime minister Ana Brnabic, showed pictures of the President’s children while out volunteering and helping out the senior citizens.