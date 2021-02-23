Wine, Liquor, and the Role of Alcohol In Your Overall Health

Alcohol has a unique place in the standard American diet. As people strictly count calories and embark on distinct diets, they often compartmentalize their consumption of alcohol. Although alcohol is not inherently bad, it is important that it is consumed in a balanced way to promote wellness rather than inhibit health.

Not only is alcohol a dietary consideration, it is a lifestyle consideration. Alcohol can be used to bring people together around common interests. This beverage is often associated with social settings, restaurants, and group gatherings. As you determine the role that this beverage plays in your overall health, diet, and lifestyle, there are a few important considerations to make. In this article, we will share the components of wine, liquor, and other alcoholic beverages in conjunction with your overall health.

Should I Drink Wine?

Throughout time, research has proven that a certain amount of wine per day increases health. Well-crafted wines are packed full of antioxidants, which are molecules that fight free radicals in the body. When not controlled, free radicals can stem into cancer or diabetes. When you consume wine on a regular basis, you are helping mitigate your long-term risk of developing dangerous conditions in the future.

In addition to an increase in antioxidants, wine is known for improving longevity. There is mixed research regarding the truth behind this claim. Although the exact science is not foundational, it is true that the cultures that have the oldest individuals consume moderate amounts of wine on a daily basis. In the Mediterranean culture for instance, many individuals eat clean and nourishing diets paired with an occasional glass of wine. With this combination, individuals have had increased longevity.

Moderate consumption of wine may be beneficial to mental health. This beverage is one of the top sleep aids used across the world. Many people find that they have better quality sleep after consuming a single glass of wine. Although too many glasses can lead to feelings of depression, small servings can help boost the mood and take the mind off of stressful situations that are happening in your life or in the world around you. In addition to a sleep aid, wine has the tendency to aid in blood flow circulation, making it easier to retain memories.

Red wine retains many healthy polyphenols. Resveratrol and tannins are found in a variety of foods such as dark chocolate and berries, as well as wine. These nutrients help reduce inflammation in the body. Anti-inflammatory foods are utilized to reduce bloating, swelling, and stress on all of the systems throughout the entire body.

If you choose to drink wine on a regular basis, it is important that you do so in moderation. When you find the daily amount that works for you, you can develop a routine that promotes longevity and overall health. You can learn more about wine education through First Leaf. With First Leaf, you will be educated on the nuances of wine while having the opportunity to try varieties that are tailored to your taste buds.

Should I Drink Liquor?

Liquor is associated with fewer health benefits when compared to wine. In reality, liquor is typically used as a low carbohydrate, low sugar alternative to other alcoholic beverages. All alcoholic beverages that are consumed in moderation are said to reduce the risk of heart disease, blood clots, and diabetes. Wine is known for promoting longevity and producing potent antioxidants.

If you are following a low carbohydrate diet, such as the keto diet, liquor is the best form of alcohol to consume. You can drink liquor straight or mix it with natural flavors derived from sparkling waters and fruits.

Although liquor may not have as many direct benefits as wine, it is a good alternative to beverages that have a high sugar content. Mixed drinks and beer typically weighs heavily on the system. Drinking hard alcohol with little sugar reduces the risk of hangovers or headaches in the future.

What Are the Downsides to Moderate Alcohol Consumption?

Moderate alcohol consumption is a personal choice. Many people experience harm as a result of consuming too much. First, alcohol may alter the way that the body burns fat. In a period of time after drinking, the body focuses more on breaking down alcohol rather than breaking down fat. This transformation may change the effectiveness of your workout regimen.

Secondly, drinking regularly may reduce your motivation in both the gym and in life. With looser inhibitions, you may be more likely to consume unhealthy meals. In addition, you may feel more lethargic and unable to perform with excellence in your day to day activities.

Recommendations for Alcohol Consumption

Overall, wine is the best type of alcohol to consume in moderation on a regular basis. Due to the effects on longevity and decreased anxiety, this beverage can have many lasting benefits. In addition, there are many forms of organic and vegan wines that are rich in flavor. Antioxidants are vital components to overall health. Wine helps to refill your store house of these powerful molecules.

Although drinking wine is a healthy habit, you can reap many similar benefits through a healthy diet and lifestyle. If you are choosing to drink regularly, make sure that you are consuming a variety of fruits, vegetables, healthy fats, and lean proteins. With the combination of these nutrients, you will build a body that is able to fight off ailments and injuries. Following a dietary routine that is similar to the Mediterranean diet is proven to improve length and quality of life.

Overview

Like all things, alcohol can aid your health when consumed in moderation. If you are choosing to partake in drinking, choose beverages that are low in sugar and carbohydrates. Drinks with a high sugar content will contribute to the retainment of fat and onset of headaches. Drinks with low sugar content can work to fight against heart disease while aiding in longevity. When you drink wine or liquor in combination with a balanced diet, you will experience beneficial results.