Best Air Purifiers for Asthma and Allergies

Everyone can benefit from air purifiers. It is used to keep your home’s air clean and healthy by capturing particles, dust, smoke, and allergies in the air. An air purifier comes with a filter and a fan. The air gets into the device, and the filter will remove all the particles, dust, and allergens. The fan then circulates the air back into the house. This protects you from inhaling polluted air. It is even effective if you are dealing with a dirty air filter. However, it may not work efficiently where the air is too dusty.

For people with asthma, the air purifier is an essential home appliance. With it, you do not just rest on your AC and its filter that can get dirty anytime. You also get to filter the indoor air, which will improve your health and reduce the chances of allergic reactions or asthma attacks. Click here to learn more about how the air purifier can increase the efficiency of your AC.

Can air purifiers help with allergies and asthma?

Yes, it can. Asthma attacks or allergic reactions are triggered when you inhale the polluted air. Air is polluted with dust, particles, and molds. Trapping them in your air purifier means you do not get to inhale them; hence, no case of attack or reaction.

Recent studies have proved that reducing allergies in indoor air using devices like air purifiers can be an excellent way to prevent asthma attacks. You may even combine this with a humidifier and increase the freshness of the air indoors.

It is even recommended to invest in High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) purifiers because this model tends to be more efficient and can achieve about 50% particles and allergens removal. However, according to the report of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), it is essential to note that air purifiers do not altogether remove contaminants; This is why it is critical to ensure that you keep the air indoors to decrease the possibility of dust and allergens being circulated via your air conditioner.

How to choose an air purifier for yourself

Choosing an air purifier should not just be about how fancy it looks. Of course, that should be considered, as you do not need an ugly purifier sitting around the corner in your room. However, you may not even need to deal with this because all manufacturers know what fancy looks like. Many will go the extra mile to add an elegant look to a perfect product. So here are the most important things to consider when picking an air purifier:

Efficiency filter

You are buying this to filter the air indoors, so you need one that is very efficient. First, check purifiers that come with a high-efficiency filter to trap contaminants. Many purifiers come with about 99.97% efficiency. Choose one of those, and you have a guarantee that only a few particles can escape the filter.

Location size

Depending on where you intend to put your air purifier, the main thing to consider here is that the air purifier must be suitable for the location. For instance, placing a small air purifier in a big sitting room may be inefficient because the air filter cannot capture the location. Similarly, getting a small purifier for an office place may not be appropriate. However, a portable-sized purifier may be all you need to put in your room for pollution-free air. The best way is to ascertain the size of the room before buying one. You can seek a recommendation from the seller as well.

Choose HEPA air purifiers over ionizing purifiers

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends using HEPA air purifiers for two reasons. First, ionizing purifiers are less effective and do not remove air particles. Second, this type of purifier releases ozone, which is also bad for the respiratory system.

Best air purifiers for allergies and asthma

The Levoit LV-H132 Air Purifier with HEPA filter

Getting an air purifier is a good decision. Going for a durable one like the Levoit LV-H132 makes it better because you do not just buy an efficiency purifier; you also get one that can last for long. Levoit is a product worth the price and suitable for asthma patients because it effectively removes allergens and prevents asthma attacks.

This unit comes with multilayered netting that gets the work done and ensures that you do not wake up choked or with any reaction. You can get it for a price between $79 to $89 which makes it very affordable.

The Rabbit Air MinusA2 HEPA Air Purifier (SPA-700A)

Another excellent air purifier you should consider is the Rabbit Air, available between the price range of $500 to $550. You do not worry about the money tit give an impressive quaity for the price. The unit comes with ultra-quiet features to enjoy quality air and sound sleep. According to many experts, choosing a HEPA air purifier is one of the best decisions to reduce asthma attacks. The good news is the Rabbit Air Minus is not just extra quiet. It also has a HEPA filter, which makes it more efficient.

It also has a superior filtering ability to filter dust, smoke, and volatile organic compounds.

The Honeywell HPA250

Looking for a quality yet affordable HEPA air purifier? Then the Honeywell HPA250 is sold for $234 which makes it one to consider. It is a durable purifier that perfectly fits your room and efficiently captures air particles, dust, and allergens. However, it is vital to know that this unit is only suitable for rooms.

Conclusion

Protecting yourself from contaminated air is an integral part of a healthy lifestyle. You can even do that easily with an air purifier. Getting a durable and efficient air purifier can be a tricky thing to do. It would help if you made this decision meticulously since air purifiers cost a reasonable amount of money, and you do not want to waste all of that.

Also, it is essential to understand that an air purifier cannot do all the work. It may be less efficient where the house is opened to highly polluted air. As a result, to ensure the quality of the air indoors, keep the AC filter clean and remember to clean the air vents on a regular basis. The purifier has little to do with this, yet it can do it flawlessly.