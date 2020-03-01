Air Jordan 4 Official Photos

Mary McFarren
Image source: Nike.com
The Air Max 95 inspired “Neon” Air Jordan 4 colorway is scheduled to hit the stores just before Nike’s annual Air Max Day celebration. Air Jordan 4 is outfitted in varying shades of grey, highlighted by striking neon details on the tongue, lace clips, insole and outsole. They come out March 21st, at the price of $225.

Jordan Brand has several different Air Jordan 4 colorways in the works for 2020 like “Mettalic pack” and “Do the right thing” design.

