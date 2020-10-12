Why do you Need an Adventure Motorcycle Jacket and Which One Should you get in 2020?

Motorcycling is one of the most loved adventure sports across the world. Rough tracks and speeding bikes give an adrenaline rush to the riders, as well as the viewers. But, these tracks also witness terrifying accidents. When you unleash your powerful throttle on paved and unpaved roads, then you need gear that helps you be safe, comfortable, and be completely focused on the road. So, if you are planning to hop on your adventure motorcycle and hit the riding terrain, you should first strongly consider buying a good quality adventure motorcycle jacket.

But why do you need an Adventure Motorcycle Jacket? How are they different from a standard jacket?

An adventure-bike jacket is your most trusted body companion on rides. They are the perfect gear for on- and off-road adventures. They are a step up from the standard motorcycle jacket in factors like their weather resistance, long durability, enhanced mobility, and rugged toughness.

Adventure motorcycle jackets provide fantastic winter-proofing as well as waterproofing. They are made to be lightweight for comfort on long rides or adventure touring as well as highly vented to stay cool and breezy on heated summer days. You will find a thermal liner as well as a waterproof layer on almost all the adventure jackets. All in all, these jackets are made with the intention of being all-season-round riding wear.

Since these jackets are made with highly durable textiles that are comfortable, they perform really well in seamlessly integrating into your riding gear and lets you focus completely on the road. This is especially needed when you are going merciless on your throttle on stellar freeways or battling rough terrains off-roading.

So now that we have seen how an adventure jacket has merit in utility as high as it does in looks, we aim to make the rather tedious selection process for an adventure motorcycle jacket easy. We have compiled a list of the best adventure motorcycle jackets available for you in 2020.

These jackets provide excellent protection and comfort. Plus, they are affordable and easily available on leading online portals, like the MXstore. Here they are.

Pilot Trans. Urban Jacket V2

The Pilot Trans. Urban Jacket V2 is one of the best CE approved jackets available on the market. This ¾ length jacket is made of Pilotex fabric with 600D NPF, 1680 D ballistic NPF overlay panels at the elbows and shoulders. To enhance your movement at the elbow, the makers have included a two-way stretch 1000D FlexaDura on the inner elbow.

The Core Force Active armour technology enhances the safety and comfort at shoulders and elbows, while an upgraded Pilot Core CE level-2 microcellular polyurethane back pad, which is sold separately, provides safety to the back.

The jacket has multiple storage pockets marked with the “Red Tab” visibility system. 3M Scotchlite stripes located on arms, chest, and back offer 360-degree visibility. Furthermore, the jacket is lined by the REISSA line, which is a breathable, windproof, and waterproof liner that lets the air in. The ventilation is further boosted by large vents placed on the sleeves and between the shoulder blades.

The removable thermolite liner makes riding more comfortable during the winter season.

Tourmaster Transition Motorcycle Touring Jacket

Comfortable to wear in every season, the Tourmaster Transition jacket is also true to size.

The shell is made of Carbolex 600 Denier and the elbows are armed with 1680 Denier ballistic material. The under-the-helmet hood has an aqua barrier to ward-off water seepage. The accordion stretch panels in the elbows and back enhance comfort and flexibility.

The pipeline vents sitting on underarms, chest, and back maximize the airflow. There are a total of 11 intakes and exhaust vents on the jacket to maximize airflow to keep you comfortable.

Phoslite reflective protection provides night-time visibility.

Klim Dakar Jacket

Klim Dakar jacket is favoured by the majority of adventure and dual sport riders owing to its versatility and affordability. The exterior of this lightweight, multi-seasonal jacket is crafted with lighter 600 Denier Chassis, which is extremely durable.

The majority of the shell is made up of Karbonite Micromesh stretch-woven nylon, which facilitates your movements. The airflow is further boosted by The Ripstop overlays on elbows and shoulders offer durability. 3M Scotchlite Reflective Material on the shell offers reflectivity when needed.

The biggest plus point of this jacket is that it is quite lighter in weight as compared to its predecessor. However, its lightweight doesn’t hamper its protection capabilities.

The jacket comes with an optional D30 armour.

Alpinestars Andes V2 Drystar Jacket

The Alpinestar Andes V2 Drystar Jacket is touring, commuting, and light adventure jacket, which can be used in Fall, Winter, and Spring.

The exterior of the jacket features advanced reinforced poly-fabric textile teamed with Drystar waterproof construction that improves its breathability. The elbow, as well as lower arm areas, are covered with reinforced polymer-printed texture to provide due protection from abrasion.

The armour has CE-certified elbow, as well as shoulder protectors. You can add or remove them as per your comfort.

The jacket is also equipped with DVS (Direct Ventilation System) zippered chest air intakes and exhaust ports at the back. Features like 3D mesh construction, integrated soft edge collar, pre-contoured sleeves, and long-sleeve thermal liner (removable) ensure comfort in every weather condition.

Reflective details reinforce the rider’s safety in different light conditions.

RST Pro Series Paragon 5 CE Textile Jacket

This three-layered jacket provides optimum protection on the riding track. The first layer of the jacket comprises hard-wearing ballistic material, followed by Sinaqua waterproof lining, further followed by a comfortable quilted thermal jacket.

The shoulder and elbow are protected by CE-approved armour, while the back is protected by CE level-2 approved back protector.

Multiple vents are placed on the jackets to ensure maximum airflow. Other features include reflective detailing for better night-time visibility, stretch comfort panels for easy movements, Neoprene collar, and many more.

The bottom line

Motorcycle jackets are one of the most important parts of your riding gear, and hence, you should select them meticulously. With this information in hand, we hope you buy the best adventure motorcycle jacket for you.