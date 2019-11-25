Advantages of Audi Warranty for Latest Vehicles

Before the delivery, the official Audi dealer will do a thorough and extensive inspection of the car. During the delivery, you will be given the literature package for the owner, which is an overview of the Service Department and a complete presentation of your car’s features. These services are executed to make sure that your car meets the high-quality standards of an Audi.

No Money Deducted for the First Maintenance

Audi offers the first booked maintenance examination free of charge, in order to help with the maintenance of your car. The service is given after one year or 15,000 kilometres from the in-service date of the car, whatever comes first.

Roadside Assistance is Available for 24 Hours

Since you are an Audi owner, you are given the security of a Roadside Assistance Program available to you for 24 hours, when you travel in Canada and the U.S. It is available for 365 days a year and for 24 hours every day.

Plus, the time period of the coverage corresponds with Audi’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty’s duration. For more information, please go through the Warranty Book that was provided to you.

New Vehicle Limited Warranty

Audi also offers the New Vehicle Limited Warranty coverage for the car. The time period of which is for 4 years or 80,000 kilometres from the in-service date of the car, whatever comes first. Plus, it covers faults that might be in the workmanship and the material.

Emissions

These warranties relate to the provincial or federal requirements where needed and are also a part of the warranty package. Do go over the emissions information in the booklet in order to decide your vehicle’s coverage.

E-Tron High-Voltage Battery and Battery Module

These two items are covered in the New Vehicle Limited Warranty for the duration of 8 years or 160,000 kilometres, whatever comes first, for faults in workmanship and material. However, the high-voltage battery’s warranty is not valid if the fault has been discovered due to no usage of the battery, not being properly maintained, or handled as mentioned in the manual given to the owner.

The rest of the components of the car are covered in the New Vehicle Limited Warranty for a duration of 4 years or 80,000 kilometres, whatever comes first. However, this is not legal information; hence always go back to the booklet for the warranty information.

CPO vehicles

The Audi Certified: plus Limited Warranty is the most inclusive in the business. Plus, it is offered at more than 300 Audi service centres and dealerships in Canada and the U.S. Therefore, it is possible for you to travel in complete confidence and obtain the finest Audi Certified pre-owned experience.

