When winter sets in, nothing becomes more important than a fireplace. Whether reading a book or enjoying the ambience, this is a must-have appliance to survive the cold season.

The three main fireplace types are wood-fired, electric, and gas fireplaces. Many love wood-fired heaters for their rusticity and real flames, while electric units are famous for their convenience. Gas offers all these benefits and many more.

But is a gas fire a good idea? Read on for the advantages of installing gas fireplaces.

Efficiency

Humans are increasingly aware of their energy use to prevent environmental degradation. Using gas heaters is an efficient and cost-effective way of keeping warm and reducing your heating bills.

Modern gas heaters run on fewer kilowatts than older units. For instance, glass door gas fireplaces use up to 90% less energy than traditional models.

Easy to Use

Gas fireplaces are easier to use than wood-fired heaters. With gas, you don’t spend much time waiting for the fuel to light and warm your space. You also mustn’t adjust wooden logs to keep the flames alive.

Moreover, it’s tricky to adjust heat output in a wood-burning fireplace. The best you can do is to add or remove logs, which is risky, messy, and cumbersome. You must be accomplished at dealing with such heaters to operate them efficiently.

Gas fireplaces are as convenient as electric models. You can switch them on using a switch, and most have built-in temperature regulators.

More Savings

Besides efficiency, gas fireplaces allow you to choose which spaces to heat. Conversely, central heating systems warm the house, resulting in high electricity bills. Therefore, gas fireplaces save you money.

Installing a gas heating system is cheaper than buying a wood-fired heater. Remember, gas heaters don’t emit smoke, eliminating the need for a chimney. They also tend to be smaller, and their efficiency means they can warm large spaces.

Kid and Pet-Friendly

Gas fireplaces are ideal if you have kids and pets. Naturally, children are curious, while pets are playful. These characteristics can be disadvantageous if you have a wood-burning fireplace with sparks, open flames, and toxic fumes. Gas is smokeless, making it a safe choice.

Furthermore, stored wood piles provide homes for spiders, snakes, and other potentially harmful creatures. They also require you to go outside in the cold whenever your fire dies. Gas fireplaces exempt you from such risks.

Real Flames

Lastly, gas fires have real flames. This is why wood-fired heaters are popular, as they create an unrivalled ambience. With its many advantages over wood, the provision of real flames make gas the go-to choose, ahead of electric heaters.

How to Choose the Right Fireplace for Your Home

Consider the following factors:

Types of Gas Fireplaces

There are three main types: standard, modular, and electric. Standard gas fireplaces are the most common type and resemble traditional wood-burning fireplaces. Modular gas fireplaces have a built-in system that separates the heating area from the fireplace housing, making it easier to clean. Electric ones heat up using electricity instead of propane or natural gas. They are popular in areas where there is a lack of natural gas service.

Size and Configuration

They come in different sizes and configurations, so it is important to choose the one that will fit your needs. Some common configurations include double-walled (two sides of the fireplace), single-walled (one side), freestanding (on its own), and party-wall (two walls).

Type of Fuel Used

The options include propane, natural gas, and electricity. Propane is the most common type of fuel used in gas fireplaces, but natural gas and electricity are becoming more popular.

Cost

The cost of a gas fireplace is based on a variety of factors, including the type of fuel used, the configuration, and the size of the fireplace. The average cost for a standard gas fireplace is around $1,000. Modular gas fireplaces can cost more than standard gas fireplaces, depending on the configuration and fuel type. Electric gas fireplaces typically cost less than traditional gas fireplaces.

Types of Gas Fireplaces

Gas fireplaces come in a variety of shapes and sizes. There are traditional fireplaces with open flames, and there are also more modern ones that have concealed flames. Regardless of the type, all of them require careful installation and regular maintenance. Here are the different types of gas fireplaces:

Traditional: This type features an open flame that is fueled by natural gas or propane. It is best for smaller rooms because the open flame can be quite noisy.

Concealed Gas Fireplace: A concealed gas fireplace features a hidden burner that uses either propane or natural gas. This type of fireplace is ideal for larger rooms because it eliminates the noise from an open flame.

Electric Fireplace: It doesn’t feature any kind of open flame, instead heat is generated by an electric heating element. This type is popular in contemporary homes because it’s easy to maintain and doesn’t require any special tools or installation.

Installation tips

Gas fireplaces are a great way to add a touch of elegance and warmth to any room. Whether you’re new to gas fireplaces or have been using them for years, there are a few things you should know before installing one. Here are four tips for installation:

Clean the fireplace and all surrounding surfaces before installation. This will help prevent any potential problems later on. Be sure to use the correct type of gas line and regulator. The wrong connection could cause a dangerous fire. Make sure the fireplace is level before installation. If it isn’t level, the flames will appear crooked in the fireplace, which can be disappointing and possibly unsafe. Install the fireplace mantel first, followed by the firebox assembly. This will ensure the unit is secure and won’t move during use. With these tips in mind, installation of a gas fireplace is easy and can add years of enjoyment to your home.

What to do if your gas fireplace stops working

If you’re having problems with your gas fireplace, there are a few things you can do to troubleshoot the issue. First, check to see if the pilot light is lit. If it isn’t, you’ll need to replace the gas starter. Second, make sure the vent is clear and open. Third, make sure the chimney is clean and free of any obstructions. Fourth, try lighting the pilot light again and waiting 10 minutes for it to come on before igniting the fire. Finally, if all of these steps fail, you may need to call a professional.

Wrapping Up

The technology behind gas fireplaces is constantly improving. As a result, gas fireplaces are easier to use, more efficient, stylish, and safe. However, the standout feature is the ability to produce real flames. Choose gas fireplaces if you want a heating solution that combines electricity’s convenience and wood’s classiness.