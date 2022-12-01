5 Trends That Are Driving The Adult Entertainment Industry in 2022

While this industry became popular during the 20th century with the expansion of adult movies, the biggest reach was fulfilled with the expansion of the internet. There are numerous websites available today, along with other types of content like adult video games, live chats, and more.

Also, we have to mention the ability to communicate with the person on the other side. There are many platforms where you can have a more personalized experience while watching the adult content, like free live sex cams.

Moreover, we have to mention that becoming active in this industry is now much easier due to available technology and the ability to create high quality videos with your mobile device. Here are the biggest trends in the adult entertainment industry in 2022.

1. Different Formats and New Categories

People got used to standard production movies with stars. A lot of people still prefer watching this type because of the high quality and a lot of interesting categories. On the other side, social networks made a huge impact on this industry as well, and the proof of that is the popularity of short content and streams where you can even communicate with people.

We already mentioned the free sex cams. Besides that, Only Fans quickly became one of the most popular platforms in the world, rivaling even platforms like Tik Tok and Instagram when it comes to revenue.

2. Virtual Reality

While the ability to use mobile device or register on streaming platforms can make your experience more personal, virtual reality is one step ahead of that. The reason for such high popularity of VR headsets among those interested in adult content is that they can watch videos created in a way where the user of VR can feel like he is in the movie.

In additional to that, there are different toys and equipment that can stimulate the body and make the experience even more realistic. While it is still considered a taboo, this market is booming in recent years, and the biggest increase was seen during pandemic.

3. Sex Dolls

There is a wide range of sex toys available for both man and women. One of the things that is especially interesting are sex dolls. There are numerous models available, and it depends on your budget and preferences when it comes to the right selection.

You can start with some basic dolls that cost under $500. However, if you are looking for more realistic experience, we suggest you choose a model that costs at least $2k or $3k. There are some more advanced models as well, with an integrated AI technology, ability to emit sounds, and provide more pleasure.

While entertainment is in the main focus, these toys and dolls can be beneficial for some people, especially those with mental challenges and physical disabilities. Also, there is a wide range of toys that can be great people when feeling lonely, but also to help couples make things more interesting in the bedroom.

This category is facing the highest increase in popularity. People are now feeling free to experiment with different toys. While most will still keep that in privacy, models for couples are also getting more popular.

4. More Realistic Videos

We got used to typical adult movies with popular stars and all kinds of scenes. These movies are very popular, but we can notice that many people are now interesting in something that is more exciting, like movies made by amateurs.

There are many websites along with the streaming platforms that we mentioned where anyone can create a profile and start sharing videos. It is especially simple when you can use a mid-range smartphone to create a decent video.

That is making a huge impact on this industry, especially on large production companies that now have to adapt to new conditions on this market and create something more unique. The result of that is an even wider selection of categories, which means that anyone can find the preferable type of video that will make that person more excited.

5. Video Games

If you want to experiment with different genres and role play while representing a virtual character, video games available in this industry are the best option for you. Even though there are no high-end titles like there is in a regular video game market, there are some very interesting titles that will make your free time much more exciting. There are some options that you can combine with VR for an even better experience. Also, we expect that this area will improve significantly in the future.

What To Expect In the Future?

The development of new technologies will keep making a big impact on this industry as well, and that is especially the case when it comes to toys and VR tech. The main focus of companies that are working in this area is to provide more realistic experience and pleasure to people.

Every aspect is not more personalized, started from the movies that you can find a special format suitable for VR, or streaming platforms where you can subscribe to some channel and communicate with the person on the other side.

Summary

According to the statistics, the number of people interested in experiment with different formats of videos, or new toys is growing rapidly each year. That is reshaping this industry in a way where the main focus is no longer on the production of high-quality movies, but rather on shorter content and wider selection of categories suitable for any preferences.

We think that this trend will continue in the future, and that the main focus will remain on sex dolls and toys combined with VR tech. In the end, you should research more about the adult industry to find something according to your preferences.

On the other side, beware of all pros and cons of enjoying in content and devices. There are many benefits, but also potential downsides if you start spending too much time while watching movies or playing around with different toys.