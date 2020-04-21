Adrianne Curry: “I Was Never Paid And Revlon Never Intended To Hire Me”

Adrianne Curry shared a long-awaited explanation of what exactly happened on the set of “America’s Next Top Model”. Also, the winner of the first season said that there was never any feud between Tyra Banks and her. Here is the whole story.
View this post on Instagram
#americasnexttopmodel Why the fallout? I have addressed this before, but I keep hearing the lies told by others. Many season 1 girls follow me on here and can back me that voice overs were added to our show saying things they never said to us… We were led to believe daily the winner would be instantly rich and a huge Revlon cover girl. This was a lie. They added recordings to what was said after the fact. . After the show, Revlon informed me It didn't matter who won, they were never going to have us as a model. I cried at that meeting&they felt bad. They had me sit in a makeup chair in a tiny conference room while 6 people watched a makeup artist put makeup on me for $. Fine. Sure, I was crushed. I believed what I won with all my heart and thought I'd be able to really help my family. That is why I said it at the very end of the show. However, I was offered $$ to sit in that chair, so I was stoked. . I never got the money. To this day, I have not been paid. TOP MODEL pointed the finger at Wilhelmina and Wilhelmina pointed the finger at top model. All I wanted was my fucking money. Wilhelmina informed me that top model burned their bridge with them by choosing IMG the next season and dumping them. My own agency hated me. I was told they'd send Elyse everywhere to spite Tyra and that they didn't care if I booked or not. I hated my agent. I begged top model to help me leave my agency. I didn't get paid AND I was locked in a contract with an agency THEY pissed off. Crickets. . That is why I got SO mad. I wasn't waiting for Tyra to do all the work for me. I was waiting for what I was promised every single day for 2 months as I was locked away filming a show and competing. I was waiting for help to break from the agency they pissed off and refused to work w/me because of it. I was stuck in a contract w/people who wanted me to fail, never got paid….it was a shit show!!! Its like winning the lotto, doing the press, holding that big check up for the cameras AND NEVER GETTING A DIME! . Its all good now. I think it's pretty fucking crazy and hilarious, honestly. It's a hell of a story! #antm #topmodel #wilhelminamodels #wilhelmina #revlon
Fans were stunned by her statement, showing her infinite love and support.