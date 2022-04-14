Pet owners look at pets as part of the family, and rightfully so, as they spend lots of years with us and provide comfort in a time of need but also stress when they do not behave the way we want them to, but all of that doesn’t matter as much simply because having a pet enriches us in every possible way. Now, for those still hesitant to make a decision regarding which pet to go with, well, the options really are numerous, but the best advice is to follow your heart.

Animals feel and respond to how we behave and feel, which makes them a perfect friend to have close by in times of sadness, as pets can be even more compassionate than humans. Of course, dogs and cats are pets that most people opt to go with, but even here, there are plenty of things to consider regarding the breed, are they used to spending time indoors, and even sometimes the size of the animal plays a huge role in our decision making.

Which animal to keep as a pet?

When it comes to making this decision, there is no right or wrong answer here, but we can give you some advice and help you with making your choice in the manner of some specifics, like whether to go with a pet that feels great indoors or the one that doesn’t require that much attention.

Among all other things, the age is also of vast importance, but even though many would rather go with a puppy instead of a couple of years old dog, as puppies simply look so sweet, a much better choice is to go with an older dog, and if you really want to make a difference, a rescue. Namely, in most cases, they are used to spending time in the house, know what they can and must not do, and also require much less attention and care, as sometimes we are simply too busy or tired to play with them. These are just some of the most obvious reasons, so let’s give some more attention to why you should look into adopting an older pet.

They have less energy

No, we do not mean this in a bad context, as with senior dogs, you can still do various interesting activities such as hiking, playing with a ball, swimming, and much more. They can be super fun and willing to try various activities, and they will surely have enough energy for that. What we are trying to say is older dogs are not as super excited all the time as puppies usually are. Yes, we all need some time to just be alone, and the same thing is with dogs. Because of that, if you are not ready to take care of an extra energetic baby, they can be the best choice for you.

They reached their full-grown size

Adopting a puppy can be quite challenging, especially when we want to adopt a mixed breed, as we can never be sure about their full-grown size. Size does not matter, and every dog will love you unconditionally, no matter how big or small it is, but it can be difficult to hold a big one into a small apartment for both of you. Big animals need a backyard so they can run free and spend some extra energy, so keeping them in a tiny space is not the best decision.

Because of that, it is important to know how big it will get to avoid heartbreaking separation if it gets too big and you do not know how to work it out. Choosing a senior dog will help you avoid this problem as you will already know how big it is, and it won’t grow up anymore. Yes, this might sound silly at first, but only at first, as when making any decision about keeping a pet, the space is a huge factor.

We can learn them tricks

There is a common saying that we cannot teach an old dog new tricks, but it is only one huge misconception. Senior dogs are as willing to learn as younger ones, and with a little patience and persistence, we will easily teach them whatever we want. Not only are they as smart as puppies, but they are also much calmer and more concentrated, and it can be even easier to train them than puppies. All of this makes them a much better and more suitable pet, especially for those with not that much time on their hand.

They have a lot of love to give

Senior dogs are, in most cases, left by their previous owner, and they are sad and disappointed but still have a lot of love to give. Because of that, adopting an older dog can be our best decision as no one will provide us with the amount of love they can do. We will need some time to help them relax and learn to trust again, but once they figure out they are in their forever home, we will get the best friend for sure.

Less supervision needed

Whoever has had a puppy at least once in a lifetime knows how difficult teething stages can be and how challenging it is to protect the house and furniture from a hyperactive pup. Adopting the older dog means skipping through all these stages and jumping right onto having a great and calm snuggle buddy and a friend for long walks that can be left alone for a while without any problems.

Be prepared

Now, one topic that we simply must mention here is that when keeping an older pet, you need to think even about those sad moments. As the old saying goes, “Nothing is certain except death and taxes,” and this applies to pets too, but, of course, not the taxes part. As already mentioned, pets are part of a family, and when that sad moment of them passing away comes, we need to be prepared.

Namely, in these moments, most people provide a whole service, and that’s highly advised emotion-wise, but when it comes to picking the keepsake box or keepsake bag, we get too emotional. That is why making this decision on time can be of great help, especially as there are some pretty affordable yet highly pleasing options out there, and you can find more about that at Mittens and Max.