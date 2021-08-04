30 Most Popular Adjectives That Start with P You must Know

Perfect, Proud, Polite, Priceless, Passionate, Powerful! You see there are so many prominent and pretty adjectives that start with P, and you are definitely advised to learn them carefully in order to excel yourself in the English language. Therefore we decided to present you a list specially for adjectives starting with P.

Since P is such a popular letter, there are actually over thousand adjectives beginning with P.

Patient

Definition: able to accept or tolerate delays, problems, or suffering without becoming annoyed or anxious

Example: Dinner will be ready in half an hour – just be patient!

Perfect

Definition: complete and correct in every way, of the best possible type or without fault

Example: This church is a perfect example of medieval architecture.

Passionate

Definition: having very strong feelings or emotions

Example: The Italians are said to be the most passionate people in Europe.

Playful

Definition: fond of games and amusement; light-hearted

Example: He was in a playful mood.

Pleasant

Definition: enjoyable, attractive, friendly, or easy to like

Example: Harold did his best to be pleasant to the old man.

Popular

Definition: liked, enjoyed, or supported by many people

Example: That song was popular with people from my father’s generation.

Polite

Definition: behaving in a way that is socially correct and shows understanding of and care for other people’s feelings

Example: She sent me a polite letter thanking me for my invitation.

Prepared

Definition: ready to deal with a situation

Example: When she called on me, I wasn’t prepared.

Premium

Definition: used to refer to something that is of higher than usual quality

Example: At the premium end of the market, business is booming.

Pretty

Definition: pleasant to look at, or (especially of girls or women or things relating to them) attractive or pleasant in a delicate way

Example: The sofa was covered in very pretty flowery material.

Precious

Definition: of great value because of being rare, expensive, or important

Example: Clean water is a precious commodity in many parts of the world.

Priceless

Definition: A priceless object has such a high value, especially because it is rare, that the price of it cannot be calculated

Example: A priceless collection of vases was destroyed.

Proper

Definition: real, satisfactory, suitable, or correct

Example: This is Sara’s first proper job – she usually does temporary work just for the money.

Persistent

Definition: lasting for a long time or difficult to get rid of

Example: Symptoms of the illness include a high temperature and a persistent dry cough.

Pure

Definition: not mixed or adulterated with any other substance or material

Example: Illuminism is not a pure doctrine, just because it is attracted by social activity and puffed up by pride.

Powerful

Definition: having a lot of power to control people and events

Example: The president is more powerful than the prime minister.

Precise

Definition: marked by exactness and accuracy of expression or detail

Example: The bunker’s precise location is a closely guarded secret.

Persuasive

Definition: making you want to do or believe a particular thing

Example: Your arguments are very persuasive.

Proficient

Definition: competent or skilled in doing or using something

Example: It takes a couple of years of regular driving before you become proficient at it.

Promising

Definition: Something that is promising shows signs that it is going to be successful or enjoyable

Example: They won the award for the most promising new band of the year.

Prosperous

Definition: successful, usually by earning a lot of money

Example: In a prosperous country like this, no one should go hungry.

Proud

Definition: feeling pleasure and satisfaction because you or people connected with you have done or got something good

Example: We’re particularly proud of our company’s environmental record.

Painful

Definition: causing emotional or physical pain

Example: The old photograph brought back painful memories.

Pessimistic

Definition: thinking that bad things are more likely to happen or emphasizing the bad part of a situation

Example: The tone of the meeting was very pessimistic.

Pointless

Definition: Something that is pointless has no purpose, and it is a waste of time doing it

Example: Such warnings are pointless other than to scare the public.

Personal

Definition: relating or belonging to a single or particular person rather than to a group or an organization

Example: My personal opinion is that the students should be doing more work outside the classroom.

Poor

Definition: having little money and/or few possessions

Example: Most of the world’s poorest countries are in Africa.

Political

Definition: relating to the government or public affairs of a country

Example: There are two major political parties in the US – the Democratic Party and the Republican Party.

Peaceful

Definition: without violence

Example: She hoped the different ethnic groups in the area could live together in peaceful co-existence.

Prudent

Definition: careful and avoiding risks.

Example: It’s always prudent to read a contract carefully before signing it.

Do you agree if we say this is the most precious list of adjectives that begin with P?

We hope you would take this list as the most professional source for adjectives starting with the letter P. Whenever you need it, just come back and they’ll always be here for you. And please share these P adjectives with your friends who are passionate about English learning.