30 Most Popular Adjectives That Start with P You must Know

Perfect, Proud, Polite, Priceless, Passionate, Powerful! You see there are so many prominent and pretty adjectives that start with P, and you are definitely advised to learn them carefully in order to excel yourself in the English language. Therefore we decided to present you a list specially for adjectives starting with P.
Since P is such a popular letter, there are actually over thousand adjectives beginning with P. So it is hard to include all of them in a single list or a single article, but good news we’ve incorporated the most useful ones for you, and intentionally removed P adjectives that are seldom used to help you start easily. Without further delay, let’s start the pleasant journey on list of adjectives that start with P from Geenopolis.
Patient
Definition: able to accept or tolerate delays, problems, or suffering without becoming annoyed or anxious
Example: Dinner will be ready in half an hour – just be patient!
Perfect
Definition: complete and correct in every way, of the best possible type or without fault
Example: This church is a perfect example of medieval architecture.
Passionate
Definition: having very strong feelings or emotions
Example: The Italians are said to be the most passionate people in Europe.
Playful
Definition: fond of games and amusement; light-hearted
Example: He was in a playful mood.
Pleasant
Definition: enjoyable, attractive, friendly, or easy to like
Example: Harold did his best to be pleasant to the old man.
Popular
Definition: liked, enjoyed, or supported by many people
Example: That song was popular with people from my father’s generation.
Polite
Definition: behaving in a way that is socially correct and shows understanding of and care for other people’s feelings
Example: She sent me a polite letter thanking me for my invitation.
Prepared
Definition: ready to deal with a situation
Example: When she called on me, I wasn’t prepared.
Premium
Definition: used to refer to something that is of higher than usual quality
Example: At the premium end of the market, business is booming.
Pretty
Definition: pleasant to look at, or (especially of girls or women or things relating to them) attractive or pleasant in a delicate way
Example: The sofa was covered in very pretty flowery material.
Precious
Definition: of great value because of being rare, expensive, or important
Example: Clean water is a precious commodity in many parts of the world.
Priceless
Definition: A priceless object has such a high value, especially because it is rare, that the price of it cannot be calculated
Example: A priceless collection of vases was destroyed.
Proper
Definition: real, satisfactory, suitable, or correct
Example: This is Sara’s first proper job – she usually does temporary work just for the money.
Persistent
Definition: lasting for a long time or difficult to get rid of
Example: Symptoms of the illness include a high temperature and a persistent dry cough.
Pure
Definition: not mixed or adulterated with any other substance or material
Example: Illuminism is not a pure doctrine, just because it is attracted by social activity and puffed up by pride.
Powerful
Definition: having a lot of power to control people and events
Example: The president is more powerful than the prime minister.
Precise
Definition: marked by exactness and accuracy of expression or detail
Example: The bunker’s precise location is a closely guarded secret.
Persuasive
Definition: making you want to do or believe a particular thing
Example: Your arguments are very persuasive.
Proficient
Definition: competent or skilled in doing or using something
Example: It takes a couple of years of regular driving before you become proficient at it.
Promising
Definition: Something that is promising shows signs that it is going to be successful or enjoyable
Example: They won the award for the most promising new band of the year.
Prosperous
Definition: successful, usually by earning a lot of money
Example: In a prosperous country like this, no one should go hungry.
Proud
Definition: feeling pleasure and satisfaction because you or people connected with you have done or got something good
Example: We’re particularly proud of our company’s environmental record.
Painful
Definition: causing emotional or physical pain
Example: The old photograph brought back painful memories.
Pessimistic
Definition: thinking that bad things are more likely to happen or emphasizing the bad part of a situation
Example: The tone of the meeting was very pessimistic.
Pointless
Definition: Something that is pointless has no purpose, and it is a waste of time doing it
Example: Such warnings are pointless other than to scare the public.
Personal
Definition: relating or belonging to a single or particular person rather than to a group or an organization
Example: My personal opinion is that the students should be doing more work outside the classroom.
Poor
Definition: having little money and/or few possessions
Example: Most of the world’s poorest countries are in Africa.
Political
Definition: relating to the government or public affairs of a country
Example: There are two major political parties in the US – the Democratic Party and the Republican Party.
Peaceful
Definition: without violence
Example: She hoped the different ethnic groups in the area could live together in peaceful co-existence.
Prudent
Definition: careful and avoiding risks.
Example: It’s always prudent to read a contract carefully before signing it.
Do you agree if we say this is the most precious list of adjectives that begin with P? We would be so happy if we can receive a favorable reply in the comment section. And we hope you’ve found the P adjectives you’ve been searching for.
We hope you would take this list as the most professional source for adjectives starting with the letter P. Whenever you need it, just come back and they’ll always be here for you. And please share these P adjectives with your friends who are passionate about English learning.