Adele Looks Back At Her Weight Loss Struggle, As She Celebrates 32nd Birthday

Adele (32) has gone a full body transformation after losing 40lbs, and as a natural consequence came a major boost of self-confidence.

Yesterday, on May 5th, Adele celebrated her 32nd birthday. The singer shared a photo on her Instagram page showing off her slender frame and tiny waist in a thigh-skimming dress that left her fans speechless.

“Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time”, Adele wrote in a caption. She also remembered to thank all the healthcare workers who risked their lives to help others.

In 2019, on her 31st birthday, Adele shared: “Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually”.