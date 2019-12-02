Acupuncture For Fertility

Fertility acupuncture, a technique in which a therapist aims for complete relaxation used as a treatment for infertility, proponents of acupuncture say it can help by through breathing exercises, while simultaneously offering the chance for an abortion by cutting off pain and stimulating the flow of blood around the cervix.

The idea has gained a wide following in China, with thousands of women signing up for the technique. The technique, described as a natural alternative to abortion, is said to have allowed the woman to decide with certainty when to have the baby – and in her case, it seems to have been her choice

Some abortion clinics in China even use acupuncture to induce miscarriage in women who feel they aren’t ready to have children yet.

However, this new study shows the abortion techniques have been a complete bust – and there is good evidence to the contrary.

Although some cases have been reported, researchers found that a single case has been ‘not confirmed’ by the Chinese medical establishment.

Dr. Liu from Hebei Medical University, China said: ‘The results of this Chinese study indicate that the traditional theory that abortion can lead to birth defects is based on faulty

Fertility Acupuncture (DBS) is one of the most successful treatments available to women with PCOS. DBS has been shown to produce dramatic improvements in women’s menstrual cycle length and a reduction in their average cycle volume.

Studies are ongoing to investigate the safety, efficacy, and use of DBS. There is a paucity of data on the safety of DBS and the possibility of its associated complications. These complications include pregnancy, stroke, or cardiovascular events.

As a matter of concern, women experiencing PCOS also may experience adverse effects from their use of antihypertensive and/or diuretic treatments such as oral diuretics or blood thinners. For this population, monitoring is essential to ensure adequate blood pressure and hydration.

Diet is a factor in PCOS. In some studies, individuals with PCOS have been found to be deficient in micronutrients, including B vitamins, thiamin, niacin, and vitamin B6.

There are two main types of acupuncture based on the nature of the treatment.

Fertility acupuncture is most commonly done on ovaries or uterine glands. Mimosas or energy healing is best handled by traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

According to johnstonfamilyacupuncture.com, the primary goal of the fertility acupuncture treatment is to encourage the male fertility organs to produce normal, healthy progesterone levels at regular intervals.

Other goals include:

Lubrication of the urethra

Lubrication of the vagina

Lubrication of the cervix

The technique has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine. The basic concept is that the Qi of a particular region of the body is more concentrated in that region. When that region is stimulated using this Qi/energy, the body creates more energy that circulates in that area throughout the body.

The treatment is carried out in small amounts and, depending on the practitioner, can be done several times a day. Some practitioners may use the technique several times a day.

Fertility Acupuncture treatment, that it “is effective in preventing or responding to infertility,” then I want to investigate the claim.

According to this study:

Among all women who received an induction of labor, 2.7% (n = 565) underwent cesarean delivery, 2.8% (n = 561) achieved live birth, and 10.0% (n = 536) had caesarean section after birth. The odds ratio for receiving uterine stimulation or labor induction compared with waiting for birth were 0.95 (95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.89, 1.01), 0.967 (95% CI: 0.88, 0.99), and 0.94 (95% CI: 0.89, 1.01), respectively.

After controlling for factors that could potentially confound the association, there were no significant differences in the effect size between cesarean delivery compared with active inducement or induced labor. The median percentage of women who received the intervention at the time of delivery was 47.

Fertility acupuncture therapy, which could have potentially prolonged the duration of his pregnancy.

A spokesperson from the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) said: “We would like to reassure all the patients and their families that we are following with care every precaution as a matter of urgency to minimize any risk to their health.”

The NHS told the BBC it was providing “doubt and hesitation guidance” on fertility treatment, and adding that it “does not believe it is possible for women to benefit” from acupuncture without the patient already being expecting to get pregnant.

The spokesperson added: “If pregnancy is a potential outcome of treatment or we are considering treatment for infertility and pregnancy risk, we will consult with the woman about these things.”

Acupuncture is widely used to treat various ailments, but it has long been thought to be a safe way of improving fertility.

While there is a growing body of scientific research on the effects of acupuncture on fertility, no studies have measured whether this applies to women who can’t have children.