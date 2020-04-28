5 Fun Activities You Can Do at a Park – 2020 Guide

That gleaming beam of sunlight that peeps through your curtains letting you know the sun is shining brightly in the sky. Waking up on a Saturday morning with no work or responsibilities. There’s no better feeling. There’s a sudden urge to leap out of bed and celebrate this glorious day.

There is no better feeling than filling your lungs up with some healthy fresh air and feeling active! Ditch the games console and put a pause of that Netflix series that have taken up way too many hours of your weekend already, and get that all important vitamin D.

Staying indoors isn’t an option when the sun is calling you with such a loud and welcoming voice. It’s time to dust off those sneakers and rediscover the wonders of outdoors with these totally awesome fun 5 activities you can do at a park!

Head to An Adventure Park!

If you’re feeling particularly adventurous and want to explore the wonders beyond your local park, then head to the infamous Aerial Adventure Park. With various locations around the US, it is the perfect day out to soak up some sun and nature whilst getting your heart pumping with excitement. For more information, check myadventurepark.com.

Consisting of high and low rope courses to conquer, as well as long-stretching zip lines, it is the perfect day out. Spanning across acres of greenery and tall hanging trees, the adventure park will make you feel you are the king (or queen) of the jungle as your whizzing through the adrenaline filled courses.

They also have an additional event called “Glow in the Park” which allows you to carry on the adventure fun into the evening. Enjoy climbing the ropes courses and zipping through the park with LED lights and glow sticks as you shine in the dark!

It is the perfect family day with courses to suit all ages and activities for anyone, of all abilities to take part in and enjoy. It is a great bonding experience as you entrust and support each other to complete the courses as a team. Get booking today!

Play a Team Sport

Enjoying the outdoors isn’t as fun on your lonesome. A big part of having a fun day out at the park is when you can enjoy it with your friends.

Grab a fun group and get your competitive juices flowing. You can enjoy a good old-fashioned game of baseball and get that team spirit going, whilst keeping score and trying to win. Or if you don’t have any bats at hand then grab a simple football to enjoy a friendly game of soccer or volleyball.

These team sports not only bring you and your mates together, but allow for a bit of healthy competition and team bonding, whilst ditching the screens and electronics that usually keep us connected and can take easily over our lives.

Have some good-old friendly fun at the park with these great team sports!

Row, Row, Row your Boat…

If your local park has any form of body of water, chances are there will be an opportunity to rent out of a boat to explore the park on water as well as on foot.

From rowing boats to pedalos, renting out a boat on a sunny day is a glorious park activity that everyone can enjoy together and create some great memories together.

Nothing is more romantic than rowing down a river at sunset with your other half (very Hollywood, cheesy).

Or maybe you want to enjoy some quality, fun time with your nearest and dearest as you race (safely of course) down in your own boats before reaching the other end of the park. Get down to your local park and rowing and paddling through nature.

Get Fit!

I don’t know about you, but nothing fills me with more dread than spending a Saturday afternoon in a dark and enclosed gym crammed with people sweating and breathing heavily around me.

The dreaded feeling is amplified when I know the sun is shining so brightly outside and instead of feeling the warm rays on my skin, all I can feel is the pinch of air-conditioned sweat from the four walls of a gym.

Ditch the treadmills and cross-trainers and take your workout outdoors to your local park. Take your favourite gym buddies and grab some weights and workout together in the midst of nature.

The park allows you to be left to your devices and gives you the sheer freedom and space to move freely and build up your stamina whilst exploring the great outdoors.

So many parks actually have workout equipment and apparatus, such as pull up bars and circuit tracks that make it easier than ever to complete a workout outdoors. Go for a run or jog and breathe in that much needed fresh air that you can’t get at your local gym.

Relax and Recharge

Mind, body and soul. They’re all connected. And it is important to feed them all and give them the right attention. Nothing relaxes the soul more than filling your lungs with fresh, clean air and feeding you skin with that all important vitamin D.

You can do all of this whilst taking an outdoor yoga or pilates class that engages your core muscles and helps you physically, whilst incorporating some deep meditation for your mind and soul.

There are so many outdoor yoga or pilates classes available to small groups in local parks. It’s not only a great way to help you recharge and relax after a stressful week of work, but it could be a potential encouraging way to meet new people and build a fun network with like-minded locals.

There are so many different and alternative ways to enjoy the great outdoors and have fun at your local park, to suit whichever mood you’re in. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie or fitness enthusiast and want to get your heart pumping, to fancying a more chilled out day in the park, there is an activity out there for you.