accessiBe: Empowering Businesses with Web Accessibility Solutions

Article provided by accessiBe

What is accessiBe?

Visualize a world where the internet is a welcoming space for everyone. This is the driving force behind accessiBe, an innovator in the sphere of web accessibility.

Their mission? To curate an ecosystem of accessibility solutions that empower businesses, irrespective of their size, to develop and maintain accessible websites. This isn’t about instant fixes or generic solutions. It’s about a commitment to a process, a journey towards enhanced accessibility.

accessWidget: AI-Powered Web Accessibility Solution

At the heart of accessiBe’s ecosystem of solutions is accessWidget. This AI-powered tool is designed to enable websites to meet legal accessibility standards without altering the original code. But the benefits of accessWidget extend far beyond compliance.

Improve organic reach: By making your website accessible, you’re not just opening your doors to the 16% of the population that has a disability. You’re also enhancing your SEO, driving more traffic to your website, and increasing your visibility on search engines.

Improve the user experience: Web accessibility equates to a cleaner user experience. Consistent page headers and structure make navigation easier, potentially boosting conversion rates and reducing bounce rates.

Help comply with accessibility laws: An accessible website is a legally compliant website. With accessWidget, businesses can conform with WCAG in compliance with the ADA, mitigating legal risk and potentially saving valuable time and money that could be spent on lawsuits.

Help with taxes: Investing in web accessibility can also have financial benefits. Businesses may qualify for a tax credit of up to $5,000, which can be reinvested in further web accessibility practices.

accessFlow: Testing, Monitoring, and Remediation

Another key component of accessiBe’s ecosystem is accessFlow. This all-in-one development platform is designed to test, monitor, and remediate the accessibility of websites and web applications. This tool allows businesses to build and maintain natively accessible websites.

With accessFlow, businesses can ensure ongoing accessibility compliance, continually improving their digital presence. It’s a proactive approach to web accessibility, keeping businesses ahead of the curve and ensuring that their websites remain accessible and inclusive for all.

accessiBe: Championing Inclusion and Accessibility

accessiBe is more than just a provider of innovative web accessibility solutions. They are a driving force in the global dialogue on accessibility, sparking education and awareness. Their #WeAreUnstoppable National TV campaign is a shining example of this commitment. It reached millions, highlighting the indomitable spirit of individuals with disabilities and effectively raising public consciousness about the importance of web accessibility.

But that’s not all. accessiBe has also launched accessFind, a nonprofit initiative that bridges the gap between users with disabilities and a wide array of businesses and services. Developed in partnership with leading disability organizations, accessFind is a game-changer, helping businesses tap into a wider customer base.

And at the heart of accessiBe’s operations is the active participation of the disability community. From the development of their products to their awareness campaigns, the voices and experiences of people with disabilities are woven into the fabric of their work. With accessiBe, a more inclusive internet isn’t just a dream—it’s a reality in the making.