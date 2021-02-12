Why Does Academic Writing Scare So Many People – 2021 Review

Academic writing seems to be a nightmare for many people due to various reasons. People are worried about being criticized by the ones who are great at it.

This problem is especially seen amongst students since most of them feel like they are not as capable as their fellow mates. While there are always different aspects to academic writing, one must feel confident with what they put up on paper.

Today, we will list down some more reasons why academic writing leads to anxiety among people along with some ways to get rid of the problem altogether.

The Writing Is Related To Something Important

The main reason that scares students is the fact that the essay needs to be presented for something of utmost value. Let’s say the essay decides whether or not a student passes the course successfully. Or the essay is for admission purposes and decides if you enter your dream college or not.

In such a scenario, stress builds up and the student finds it difficult to even begin it. Fear of disappointment in oneself along with the people around them is what prevents them from making a serious effort. After all, you cannot let an essay decide your future direction.

The Beginning Is Always The Toughest

There are times when people have a lot to say but they are confused about where to begin. In such a scenario, the true meaning or essence of the essay is lost. Due to this, most of the students are lost in their thoughts trying to figure out the right opening.

But the most that they come up with is a rough draft. All the ideas in their mind are scattered and putting them down on paper is overwhelming. How can you explain something if the only existence it has is in your head?

Fear Of Not Being Smart Enough

Students generally have a habit of comparing their capabilities with the ones around them. Most of the time they find themselves caught up in their heads with their insecurities.

These thoughts often prevent them from writing something they are capable of writing in real life. Also, most of the time their experience is what stops them from even trying.

They are stuck with the unshaken belief that they can ever come up with something good enough in the end. Unknowingly these students create a parameter for themselves.

What can be worse than not knowing you are so much more than the thoughts that pull you back?

Afraid Of Criticism

Most of the students refrain from taking criticism as an opportunity to improve and grow. They often find it hurtful in several ways which lead to shattered confidence.

This prevents them from trying to write again, knowing they might not stand up to the expectations.

But the only person you need to satisfy while writing is you. Are you 100% happy with what you wrote or there are chances of improvements?

People are always going to criticize you no matter how good you are. You should never let them stop you from doing the things that you are good at.

They Are Too Busy To Write

Let’s be honest, students already have a lot on their plate to handle. In such a scenario, taking time out to do some actual thinking and writing is a hard task. Even if they try to sit down and write, their mind is occupied somewhere else, thereby leading to no productive outcomes. Some of them even find it a lazy task and leave it in the middle.

Overall, none of them end up completing it right even if they begin. This is where the fear of other tasks in the to-do list comes into the picture. How can you expect your brain to work in one direction when you are wandering in the other?

Ways To Getting Rid Of The Fear

Let’s move forward to some of the ways you can use to get rid of the fear. It is essential to move past the fear of academic writing to excel in your career in later stages in life.

Invest Sufficient Amount Of Time In Thinking

Once you sit down on your desk for writing, several thoughts are running across your head. Thinking is an important area and you must focus on gathering these thoughts and creating an outline.

Once you have an outline, you can easily focus on individual areas and end up with a perfect piece.

Take Time Out For Writing

If you are one of those people who hardly takes time out for academic writing then you are bound to get stuck.

You cannot randomly sit down on your desk right after attending a mind-wrecking lecture and still expecting to bring out your best. Your mind needs to be completely fresh and not tired when you write.

Schedule your tasks for the day and make sure you take out sufficient time for writing.

Learn To Accept Criticism

Most of the time your critics contribute to your success more than anyone else. You cannot let yourself be affected by a few negative reviews.

All that you need to do is learn from your mistakes and write better next time. Being good in academic writing takes a lot of time and dedicated attention.

Delegate The Task

Sometimes no matter how much a student tries, he doesn’t get better at academic writing. In such a scenario, many essay writing services including Masterpapers can help you complete your tasks with 100% confidentiality.

The writers assigned by them are experts in the field, thereby ensuring you need not worry about the quality of the essays.

When the essay is required for something crucial in your life, you cannot let your insecurities be the reason you fail.

What can be better than letting experts handle your tasks while you focus on other important areas. Go ahead and check out the plans offered by them. In the end, you need to ensure your essays are up to the mark.