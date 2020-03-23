Abigail Ratchford Is The Queen Of Curves

The American actress, model, and social media personality, Abigail Ratchford, worked as a model and even acted on television. She worked for magazines such as “Zoo Weekly”, “Maxim”, “Esquire”, “People”, and “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit”.

The Supermodel Abigail Ratchford was born on February 12, 1992, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, USA. She is the fifth child of a childcare worker mother and an attorney father. Her ethnicity is mixed of German, Irish, and French.

Her body measurements are 41-26-38 inches and her dress size is 6.