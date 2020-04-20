Abigail Ratchford posing nude with Antje Utgaard before it gets deleted!



Abigail Ratchford's latest Instagram post featured the brunette beauty in nothing but little red thongs.

She was posing next to her equally hot friend Antje Utgaard, who wore a matching outfit. This is probably the most provocative picture of the model ever. Antje used her hand to cover Ratchford's chest, and the fans went crazy.

The two stunners put on a full face of makeup, featuring foundation, a bit of bronzer on their cheeks, some highlighter, well-defined eyebrows, mascara, and seductive red lipstick. Their lips were slightly opened, which made the entire look even more provocative.

They both chose to let their long locks fall down onto their shoulders. Abigail captioned the photo: "Can't wait to cuddle my friends again. Also can't wait for Instagram to delete this pic for the 4th time. Screenshot it while you can, byeeeee".