A Travel Guide for the First Time Visitors to Egypt

The glorious landscapes, sky-high dunes, the fantastic monuments, places that are incredibly important for history, and diverse wildlife are only some of the things that Make Egypt so special. If you are planning on visiting Egypt during your next vacation, there are some things that you should know, especially if you are a First-Time visitor. In the text below, you will be able to read about the things you should know before your trip. Before taking a look at what to do in Egypt, let’s first take a look at the most important thing you should have in order to travel to Egypt:

What You Need For Traveling to Egypt

If you are an American citizen, you will need a passport and an Egyptian Visa for United States citizens. The same rule applies to people who have European, Australian, or Canadian citizenship. You can either apply for a visa online or when you are at the airport. The visa costs approximately 25 American dollars.

What to Do Once in the Warm Egyptian

There is a lot of sightseeing spots in Egypt; however, you should start with the incredible, ancient location that can be found all over the country. The places you should most definitely visit are:

1. The Great Pyramids and Their Guardian the Sphinx

If you did some research on Egypt before reading this article, you might have learned that one of the most common reasons why people choose to visit Egypt are the 4000-year-old pyramids that are on the seven wonders of the world list, as well as the Sphinx that spent a lot of years guarding them. The Giza pyramids and the Sphinx are the most popular locations of Egypt, so do not miss this site once you are there.

2. The Egyptian Museum in Cairo

The museum in Cairo features 120.000 Egyptian antiques; however, you should know that they are not all displayed since some of them require special maintenance in order to be preserved. If you love Egyptian history and mythology, this place is created for you. You can even get a glimpse of Tutankhamun’s mask, as well as his golden jewelry that is displayed at the museum.

3. The Catacombs of Kom Ash-Suqqafa in Alexandria

The catacombs were discovered almost 120 years ago, and they are believed to be the largest Roman burial site ever found. According to the website www.immig-us.com, the tombs have three levels, and you can gain access to all locations on this site, except the last level, which is flooded. Keep in mind that you should bring snacks and water with you on your trip to the ancient catacombs.

4. The Valley of the Kings

If you want to see the place where all the famous pharaohs were buried, you should spend some time in The Valley of the Kings. You could not simply complete your trip without a visit to this place, and if you want to access the tombs, you will need to pay a small fee. Also, some of the tombs are closed for restoration; hence, you might not be able to access all of them.

Conclusion

If you decide to go to Egypt, make sure that you do not miss the places on this list. All of them will fulfill your journey, as well as provide you with life-long stories and memories about the warm and ancient Egypt.