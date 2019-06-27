A Simple Man’s Guide to Starting a Website

Are you thinking of starting a website, simple man? Do you have a service that people will want, like Mark Zuckerberg? Or would it be more focused on content that people will want to see, similar to Buzzfeed or Collegehumor? Or do you just have a bit of money and want to create a virtual shrine in honor of your pet alligator? Whatever the answer, starting a website isn’t as easy as just pulling up a new tab and writing an original URL into a browser. It can be a lengthy, time-consuming process, and also quite costly if you don’t know what you’re doing. So here are a few basic things that it’s recommended you at least think about before diving into the internet unaided.

1. A Memorable Domain Name

First off, you need a memorable domain name that someone else hasn’t already claimed. It should be something simple, but distinguished. Doorknob.com isn’t very exciting, but it is free. Whereas doordash.com is a little more exciting, but now it’s a registered corporation. Tragic for any future company that specializes in the quick delivery of doors. Let’s say you’ve bitten the bullet and chosen doorknob.com.

Once you’ve picked the perfect name, (doorknob.com) it’s time to register that domain name somewhere. First, you have to find an accredited registrar. There are a number of websites offering this service, and some for incredibly cheap prices. But be careful out there when it comes to giving your information out. You don’t want to fall victim to any scams where you might potentially lose funds, or even worse – have doorknob.com stolen from you.

2. A Plan for Website Building

Are you an experienced web developer?

…No? Then it’s recommended that you invest in hiring one as soon as possible so that you can actually fulfill your dreams of being a website owner. Building a website is a lot harder than sketching a design out in a notebook, so it’s recommended you spend a little coin on someone who knows what they’re doing. Ideally, you’ll want someone with plenty of experience, but these don’t always come cheap. Web developers can charge anywhere from ludicrously inexpensive to medical-student-loan-debt-levels, so maybe try and find someone in the middle? But in the world of design, you often get what you pay for.

3) Investigate Web Hosting Companies

Web hosting companies charge fees that vary in size in exchange for getting your domain online. Some of them even offer web hosting coupon codes (see here), so always be on the lookout for such opportunities. As you can surely tell already, running up a website can be a costly endeavor, and usually the bigger your website gets, the more you’ll have to pay for hosting companies to continue hosting your domain.

4) Investigate Ad Revenue

So you did it, huh? Your website is up and running with your content in place, your domain name secure, and thousands of doorknob enthusiasts flocking in on a monthly basis. However, despite how incredibly professional your page looks, how stacked your content is, your bank account remains unfortunately empty. Now’s the time to investigate ad revenue. By allowing third-party companies to run ads on your page, you can make a tidy sum in exchange for this service. No matter how morally bankrupt it might make you feel, it’s still better than being actually bankrupt.

If You Successfully Started Your Website, Watch This Video For More Helpful Tips:



