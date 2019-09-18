A Guide to Recovering Data From Your Computer

Today, technology has become an indispensable part of our daily lives. As such, digital data has also become essential and our computers contain some of the most important files that we cannot afford to lose. However, the question ‘how to recover data from a PC’ has become a common query on the internet and it is the first place people go to find an answer after accidentally deleting a file.

After you delete a piece of data, its allocated space becomes available for new files to be stored and when this happens other data will overwrite the deleted one and permanently destroy it from the drive. This is why it is best to stop using your computer and drive immediately after data loss since it might be crucial for the successful recovery of your files. Keep in mind that the sooner you act on it the higher your chances are of getting your data back after deleting it accidentally or deliberately. Here are some options you can try that might help you in the process.

Check the Recycle Bin

This is the first place you should look. Simply, go to the Recycle Bin, search for your file and if you have found, all you have to do is right-click it and choose the ‘Restore’ option. Your restored data should be located in the folder that it was deleted from.

Restore Data from Backup

Performing regular data backup might be the best preemptive measure for recovery. If you do have Backup, go to the Control Panel, then to System Maintenance, and select Backup and Restore. Choose ‘Restore files from backup’, or if it is not listed use the ‘Select another backup to restore files’ option. Follow the wizard and restore your deleted data. If your Backup is not set up, it might be good to activate it since it might be key to getting back your deleted files.

Use Data Recovery Services

Using a data recovery service might be the safest and easiest way to get your files back. There is nothing better than letting knowledgeable and skilled professionals do the job for you. Services like DataSector can efficiently recover your data from hard discs, RAID systems, SSDs, and more. Many of them offer a free diagnosis of your problem, and the cost of their work mainly depends on how big the problem is. This is possibly the best and quickest way of getting all your data back, and it is great for avoiding stress and frustration in the process.

Use Recovery Software

This might be a useful tool for data recovery, however, if you are not particularly tech-savvy, it might be difficult to use this method. The software is specifically designed to quickly discover and restore any lost or deleted file. Most offer search options, so you will be able to find your data fast. All you have to do is find software that is suitable for you, buy it, and follow the steps to recover your files.

Data recovery can be a tedious and complex process that depends on many factors. However, remember to stop using your PC immediately after you realize you need your data back, and use one of the recovery options to help you restore it quickly and efficiently.