A First Look at Josh Pfeiffer’s New Single “Dancing Girl”

Joshua Randall Pfeiffer, also known as Josh Pfeiffer is an American songwriter, singer, music producer, and philanthropist. He was born on June 27th, 1973, and he often credits his parent for being the most influential people in his musical development. In this article, you will be able to learn more about Josh, as well as his new single “Dancing Girl”. Let’s take a look:

The Creation of the single “Dancing Girl”

The process of creating “Dancing Girl” started 8 years ago, in 2011. Josh got together with his music partner David Schram and with him created a structure for the single. David is also the co-producer of this song. During the process, the duo recorded the guitar and bass parts, worked on percussion and keys, and had Gordon Giedt do the parts for the saxophone. However, at that time, they decided to put a pause on the project.

They agreed that it was time to polish the song and release it during 2019. When they started working on it again, they used the previously recorded horn parts and re-recorded other parts, as well as brought Shawn Tubbs into the picture to play the guitar on the track. The song was officially released on August 1st, 2019.

Josh Pfeiffer’s New Single “Dancing Girl” that features Mic Gillette and Shawn Tubbs, was the first song that Josh released during 2019. The soulful voice grips will certainly attract your attraction and will transfer you to an alternative universe. Through its ethereal and emotional parts, it will take you through all the stages of love, and you will listen to it on repeat. You can listen to the songs on various platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, iTunes, and other streaming platforms. Since the release of the song, it has climbed to the 32nd place on the United Kingdom iTunes Pop Chart and took the 65th place in the United Kingdom iTunes Main Chart.

About the Collaborating Artists

Shawn Tubbs is the lead guitar player in this single. Shawn tied the whole song together with his impeccable skills and he toured with Carrie Underwood for ten years. Tubbs is also a first-rate session player.

Almost all people in the music industry have heard about Mic Gillette. He was born in 1951 and was referred to as a child prodigy when he picked up the trumpet and started reading music when he was four-years-old. Mic Gillette was one of the founding members of the famous band “Tower of power”, where he spent 19 years playing the horn section. He worked with famous artists including The Rolling Stones, Rod Stewart, Cheryl Crow, Red Skeleton, and many more.

Conclusion

Josh Pfeiffer is an artist that you should hear at least once in your lifetime and if you want to listen to some of his songs, you can listen to it on the platforms mentioned above, as well as YouTube. Hence, do not waste any more time and listen to this song full of emotions and soul.