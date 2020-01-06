9 Tips for Renting a Property

When buying a property, many people are in doubt between a house or an apartment. Obviously, the decision needs to take into consideration what are the priorities of the resident and his family – such as safety, leisure, maintenance and other issues that you consider important. Some differences between a house and an apartment may be a deciding factor for the ideal choice.

Security is an important point for anyone considering moving to an apartment. This is because the vast majority of buildings have a doorman, 24-hour monitoring and electronic gates, providing greater control of who enters and leaves the condominium. In the case of an apartment, strangers can only knock on your door if they are allowed to go up, which is not the case in homes, as access is generally free.

Another important point is that the neighbors take care of the building together, ie, any strange movements will be quickly noticed and communicated to the manager or the porter. For those who spend a lot of time away from home or traveling, or even for those who live alone, choosing to live in an apartment is the option that will surely ensure the tranquility you desire.

Most condominiums have some kind of recreation area. In American enterprises, the most common is to have a barbecue. Others also have a swimming pool, ballrooms, playrooms, playgrounds, meeting rooms and a movie theater – that is, the leisure spaces are not comparable to those that most houses have.

The most modern spaces still have full gym, with places for Pilates and Yoga, which can generate savings in relation to the monthly fee of some physical activity. The most exquisite also offer a beauty salon and full spa. In addition to access to so many activities, the great advantage is that you do not have to worry about cleaning or maintaining these environments, as this is usually the responsibility of the condo.

Another positive point for those who live in an apartment is the existence of living rules. After all, if they are not respected, they can be resolved through a warning issued by the trustee or condominium administrator. In a common house, the rules of coexistence are based on common sense, but not all have this feature. In such cases, the issue usually needs to be judicialized, as neighbors can hardly reach a consensus.

But what to consider when we’re going to look for an apartment? Just keep reading!

Future tenants of a home must take into account a series of recommendations when looking for a flat. On many occasions, details that may lead to misunderstandings between the landlord and the tenant are omitted, so it is important to know the rights and obligations of both parties. It is worth taking certain precautions before signing a rental contract for an apartment to avoid future headaches.

1. Invoices – The distribution of invoices are free to agree between lessor and lessee. Normally, the general expenses, such as the fees of the community of owners or the insurance of the home, correspond to the lessor, while the services individualized by counting devices (water, electricity, telephone, etc.) are paid by the lessee.

2. Rental by agency – Check if the announcement of the apartment for rent is by agency, since they charge for the services provided.

3. A flat that you can afford – The basic rule is that you don’t have to pay more than 35% of what you earn each month. We talk about net dollars: the money that goes into your checking account. If you don’t arrive, try to find a cheaper apartment or share with more people.

4. Ensure that the landlord deposits the bond – By law, it is mandatory that the owner of the apartment deposit the rent deposit requested to the tenant at the corresponding autonomous agency, but there are some that do not. This is an important point that could be the loss of the deposit for the tenant and the impossibility of deducting the rent.

In addition, the lessee should know that the amount given to the lessor as a deposit should not exceed the equivalent of three months of rent. Anyway, it is essential to keep the receipt of any payment that is made.

5. Visit in person – It is advisable to have seen the apartment in person before renting it. You should not give money or sign the rental agreement without first checking the condition of the property, the location, the number of rooms, if there are damages.

If you still have doubts, consulting with a company such as CityProperty is recommended. That will minimize the things that are not desirable. Not everyone has experience in the property sector so ensuring that you are assisted by a professional is a smart option.

6. If you leave before the end of the contract – Tenants have more facilities to leave a rental apartment where they no longer feel comfortable.

7. Duration of the lease of a house – The urban leasing law gives the parties freedom to agree on the time they want the contract to last.

8. Always rental agreement + inventory – You must keep a copy that has the landlord’s signature on all its pages. The inventory describes everything on the floor. Dated and signed on all its pages, it is best to take photos.

When you leave the apartment, that document will make it clear if something is missing or if something has been broken (the landlord will subtract from your bond what it costs to repair it).

9. Don’t pay everything that breaks – If you charge something you pay it (for example: a glass) and you also have to take charge if you have to change something that has worn out and costs little (a light bulb, the bathroom chain….). But the landlord must pay if we talk about a serious breakdown that is not your fault (the washing machine or the boiler is broken because they are old).